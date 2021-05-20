Kajal for Beauty

If there is something we Indian women can't live without, it's our kajal. Kajal or kohl is the most essential part of any woman's makeup kit. kajal is something that every woman owns and uses on a daily basis. It has been used traditionally to outline the eyes for a long time but has now started gaining popularity in the cosmetic world. Your dark, appealing and stunning eyes could give away your mood and emotions better than any words ever could. A neatly applied dark black kajal is all they need to look mesmerizing.

Every woman craves to possess adorned eyes look and the right application of kajal is perhaps the easiest way to achieve a sensual and attractive look. Eye makeup enhances the look of a woman in the quickest way and makes her look all the more appealing. But like everything else in life, beauty is not so simple a thing to achieve as kajal feathers and smudges at the inner corner of the eyes, making you look more embarrassing, scary, dull than gorgeous.

Smudging of kajal is a common problem. You may start off with exotic eyes and end up with dark smudges under the eyes. So, here are some tips to save yourself from embarrassment.

First of all, buy the Kajal of a reputed company. It may also be safer if black eye cosmetics do not contain lead. Invest in a good quality one that is long-lasting and smudge-proof to achieve black-eyed beauty. It will turn out to be your best friend in makeup.

Make sure that you are applying the Kajal in a proper fashion. Wash your face before applying any make-up, including a Kajal. Most people start from the inner corner of the eye, making their way outward. Since the inner corners of the eyes are watery, they can make the Kajal pencil wet. So, start from the outer corner towards the inner one, applying 2-3 strokes depending on the intensity that you'd like. The area around the eyes and near the lashes should be free from oil or sweat. First, wash your face. Pat it dry. Before applying eye make-up, wipe the area near lashes very gently, using a cotton bud. Apply ice cubes around your eyes in case of oily skin to look bright and get rid of oiliness It would help to remove oil and sweat. Dabbing a little face powder near the eyes may also help in soaking up the oil present in the region. Make-up experts say that applying primer really helps. Primer helps the kajal last longer.

When you apply Kajal on the lower lid, start from the outer corner, and go inwards. However, leave a tiny space in the outer and inner corners. Avoid applying the Kajal in the inner corners, because this is where the smudging actually takes place. Another tip is quite helpful. Apply the Kajal close the lashes and then apply black eye shadow over it with a thin brush or sponge-tipped applicator. This helps to prevent smudging and also provides the smudged look, which many try hard to achieve. If you wish to extend the kajal outwards and slightly upwards, beyond the outer corner of the eyes, use the black eye shadow on the outer corners of the eyes to achieve the same look.

Mascara can also cause smudging. It should be applied in two light coats. First, apply one coat. Allow it to dry. Comb out the lashes with an eyelash comb. Then apply the second coat and repeat the procedure. Make sure that you do not touch your eyes/meddle with it unnecessarily if you have applied kajal on it or you yourself will smudge it by doing so. You may opt for smudge-proof kajal available with the beauty salons but be sure that it suits you best keeping in view your skin type.

Apply eye kajal on your upper waterline. Then use a voluminous mascara and apply two generous coats on your eyelashes. You have a fresh and peppy look ready. This look can be used both for daytime lunches or even for those parties if you want to go heavy on the lips with your eyes subtle and sober. Spruce up your entire look with highlighters and a bit of sparkle to make for the beautiful and simple doe eye makeup that you have created using the eye kajal.

Applying a generous amount of kohl on your upper waterline makes your eyes appear bigger and gives them dimension. Add a generous amount of mascara and finish. This is a great look to sport for a casual, everyday no-makeup makeup look.