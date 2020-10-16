Make your hair look good

Knowing how to properly do the basics of hairstyling is important for achieving beautiful hair, if you will. Every time you reach for that flat iron, blow dryer or fine-toothed comb, you should feel confident that you are using the right techniques to style your hair. Here are a few tips that will help you while styling your hair.

Know your type

Getting to know your hair can prevent you from wreaking havoc on innocent strands. So, before you pick up a heating tool or brush, learn to distinguish your hair type. Hair typically falls under two categories: fine and thick.

Manage your hair type

If you have fine hair you've got some versatility when it comes to styling options. You can play with messy 'dos, experiment with chignons and low buns, and straighten or curl with ease.

Ultimately, how you wear your hair depends on personal style. But if you don't want to commit to a statement look, try face-framing layers and short, soft layers to boost volume.

Boost volume

A lasting boost and serious elevation require some time commitment and skill. Before you begin, make sure hair is completely dry and de-knotted. Use a fine-tooth comb, or a tail comb, to separate a section of hair at the front; clip it to the side. Take a section at the crown area and hold it straight up.

The next step is crucial. The wrong way to tease hair is starting at the end, and moving the comb up and down. To avoid damage, start at the mid-shaft and push the comb down to the roots. Pull the comb out and start from the mid-shaft and backcomb again. Finally, comb the swept-aside section over the teased bump for a voluminous lift.

Hairbrush basics

Not all brushes are made equal. And when you factor in bristle types and hair texture, a brush could make or break your hair. Brushes that exclusively house natural boar bristles are the best for fine to normal hair, they smooth and enhance shine without pulling or tugging.

For normal to thick hair, try a board-and-nylon comb to detangle, plus, you'll get the added benefits of smoothing and creating a healthy sheen. For everyday grooming, choose paddle brushes.

When you blow-dry, use a round brush to easily grab every strand. But watch out for round brushes with metal frames. When combined with hot air from a dryer, it can heat up way too fast and burn your tresses. Your safest bet is to stick with a wooden one.