Makeup diaries: Multiple ways to use lipsticks to glam up your look

Hey, gorgeous! Get ready to slay the beauty game like never before because we’ve got some lip-smacking secrets to share! We’ve hunted down the trendiest ways to use lipsticks and bring the sass to your style. So, buckle up and prepare to unleash your inner glamazon with these oh-so-amazing lipstick hacks!



Ombre obsession:

Get ready to blend it like it’s hot! Ombre lips are all the rage, and guess what? You can do it too! Pick two luscious lipstick shades from the same fam and create a mesmerizing gradient on those lips. Blend, blend, blend, and watch the magic unfold!

The eye shadow never fails

We have to admit that the reason we love to use lipstick on our faces is because of the colour payoff. We are crazy in adoration for the depth it offers and so, brings much more to the palette than the regular shades of eye makeup. So, just rub some on the tip of your finger and dab it or line it on the eyelid. Now, with some highlighter, glitter or a simple translucent powder spread it. You may go for a single-tone standout by using it even on the lips.

Get that blush right

Yes, the right blush can define the cheeks and even give a stain that will only enhance our look for any party or event. If your skin is oily or hydrated, the lipstick blush will only remain there for a longer time. However, stick to using reds, pinks, and even light pastels for this purpose. Simply blend it right after putting this lipstick on your cheeks and your blushing face looks out of this world!

Matte masterpiece

If your everyday makeup means business, then so do matte lipsticks! Flaunt a velvety-smooth finish that screams sophistication. Party all night without smudging!

Contour and highlight those cheek bones

Your nude and brown lip shades can now bring some sharp angles to your face. Who doesn’t want face makeup that marks the curves and bones and gives more depth to your face? Everyone, right? Use some of the brown or dark lipstick to form a line as a contour and dab it in the same way. However, a glitter lip gloss or stick can be a perfect highlighter in case you are going to a party.

Correct the basics of makeup

Are you in urgent need of a corrector to remove those uneven makeup applications? No worries, as your deep red, brown or orange lipstick can rise to the occasion here and help you hide those flaws in no time. Make sure to use some compact powder to blend it and you will find your makeup is just perfect in no time. Now that you’ve got the ultimate lipstick playbook, there’s no stopping you! These creative lipstick hacks will take your glam game to the next level. So, gather your lipsticks and get ready to slay like the fashion goddesses you are—because when it comes to style, you rule the world!

(The writer is a Manager, R&D, Colour Cosmetics, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd.)