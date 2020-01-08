Natural Beauty Benefits of Olive Oil

Can't deny on this that everybody craves for a flawless, natural glow. In fact, most of us will go to great lengths to find the newest, most-effective modern-day fountain of youth. However, over the last decade, everyone has been raving about the magnificent benefits of olive oil. The myth is, this kitchen staple has been used on the body since ancient times. Naturally, olive oil is packed with anti-ageing antioxidants and hydrating squalene, making it undoubtedly one of the best ingredients for hair, skin, and nails. Just like coconut oil, olive oil an essential in any DIY beauty excellence experts pack.

But don't simply reply on DIYs. If stashing a bottle of olive oil in your bathroom or anywhere but the kitchen seems odd, it really isn't. This healthy dietary fat offers many amazing uses other than cooking.

Check out these ideas that make it a must-have beauty and household product.

1. Olive oil uses: Remove eye makeup

2. Olive oil uses: Soothe chapped lips

3. Olive oil uses: Cuticle conditioner

4. Olive oil uses: Rejuvenate your face

5. Olive oil uses: Get a shiny mane

6. Olive oil uses: Give your hair some TLC

7. Olive oil uses: Soothe stretch marks

8. Olive oil uses: A shaving cream substitute

9. Olive oil uses: Repair cracked heels

10. Olive oil uses: Unstick a ring

11. FAQs on Olive Oil

1) Olive oil uses: Remove eye makeup

Makeup

Especially eye makeup is the toughest to one remove what with their long-lasting wear-ability and innovative formulation. Yes, there's never a dearth of "the next best" in the market, but why to put your skin under undue stress while trying to figure out what to use. Let's not forget the constant rubbing involved when removing every last bit of makeup. Like coconut oil, olive oil makes for the perfect makeup remover. Simply dip a cotton pad into olive oil. Wipe it beneath your eyes and on your eyelids to remove eyeliner and mascara. Rinse with warm water and a washcloth and follow-up with your face wash.

Tip: Use more than one cotton pad to remove your makeup, and make sure you moisturise your skin after.

2) Olive oil uses: Soothe chapped lips

Who says DIYs are not exciting?

DIYs are always fun, and olive oil makes for an excellent ingredient to include in your beauty mixes. In fact, a lip balm or scrub is ideal for colder climes, as olive not only possesses copious amounts of Omega 3 fatty acids a great nutrient for all things beauty—it has intense moisturising power that keeps your skin, and lips, soft and supple. Mix some coarse sugar with a teaspoon of olive oil. For some flavour and aroma, add a splash of lemon juice.

Tip: Dab some olive oil on your lips after the lip scrub for the added benefits of retaining moisture.

3) Olive oil uses: Cuticle conditioner

Have you felt a sudden sharp pain in your cuticles? The colder months tend to sap the moisture from our skin, and our hands are no exception. Moreover, our fingers and hands tend to come in contact with dirt, germs, and even water, far more often than we're aware. Hence, the practice of applying a small amount of oil to nail beds to soften cuticles will go a long way.

Tip: The best time for some nail care is rather unconventional. Who'd think that cooking can make for an ideal time for that express manicure? But go nuts. You can thank us later!

4) Olive oil uses: Rejuvenate your face

The best and most widespread use for olive oil is as an intense moisturizer. This product works great as an all over treatment for extra-dry skin. Since it's natural, it's the ideal pick for eczema and more. In fact, you can even make an olive oil face mask. Use half a cup of extra virgin olive oil. Mash one small ripe avocado, and mix into the olive till you have a smooth paste. Apply this mixture to the face and leave on for 12 minutes. Rinse off and see how great your skin looks. The best part? You can even eat the leftover mixture!

Tip: Adding honey to this mask makes it anti-bacterial and helps tightens the skin for an uplifting effect.

5) Olive oil uses: Get a shiny mane

There's no need to buy a separate hair product to impart shine on second-day strands. Just rub a few drops of olive oil on flyaway ends after styling for an extra-glossy finish. Alternatively, you can also indulge in a deep conditioning session with olive oil. Apply a generous amount to the lengths of your hair, and on the scalp. Gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 10 to 15 minutes to increase blood flow. Simply wrap your hair in a hot towel for 30 minutes, and then shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Tip: The longer you leave the oil in, the more nourished your hair will feel.

6) Olive oil uses: Give your hair some TLC

Olive oil has been used as a hair treatment since ancient Egyptian times and it's a great way to nourish, condition and detangle your hair. In fact, a DIY olive oil hair mask is ideal, particularly during the colder months that wreak havoc on one's hair and skin. Simply whisk together half a cup of olive oil and one cup of extra virgin coconut oil in a bowl before massaging it through your hair and scalp. Comb through to distribute, wrap your hair and leave for 30 to 45 minutes. You can even leave it on overnight.

Tip: Less is more, and you don't want to clog the follicles. You can always add more, but it's hard to get out of your hair once you've applied too much.

7) Olive oil uses: Soothe stretch marks

9) Olive oil uses: A shaving cream substitute

You've heard of using your conditioner to help achieve a closer, smoother shave. But did you know that olive oil is far better? Just head to the kitchen and slather your legs with olive oil before applying the blade. You'll ward off razor burn and bumps with the help of this natural lubricant. Plus, it will moisturise your skin in the process.

Tip: Dipping the blade in olive oil before you take it to the skin can give you an extra layer of lubrication, helping you glide faster and smother.

10) Olive oil uses: Repair cracked heels...

Give those split, rough heels some attention with the nutrient-rich olive oil. Exfoliate with a pumice stone, then apply olive oil to feet. Lock in the moisturising treatment by wearing cotton socks while you sleep to lock in this hydrating treatment.

Tip: Apply with the help of a cotton ball and gently massage your feet in a circular motion for 10-15 minutes. You can repeat this every day for optimum results.

11) Olive oil uses: Unstick a ring

Luckily for us, olive oil makes it easy to get those rings unstuck! Just rub some olive oil onto the finger where the ring is stuck, and you should be able to slide the ring right off. Rub the excess oil on both hands for some extra moisture to help keep them soft and supple.

Tip: Don't yank the ring off without proper lubrication as it can cause your finger to bruise.