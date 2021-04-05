Whether you are a makeup newbie or have been playing with makeup for years, there is one thing you probably agree on – finding nude lipsticks for Indian skin tones is not an easy feat! To get the right nude lipstick for Indian skin, you have to go beyond just the skin tone and look at the undertone too. If you are on the hunt for the perfect nude lipstick for your Indian skin tone and don't know where to begin, we've got you covered. Here is a list on how you can pick the right nude lipstick shade and rock the colour like a boss

Nude lipstick for fair skin



Fair and light complexions usually have cool undertones, so look for a nude lipstick shade that has soft pink undertones that complement the cool undertone of your skin. If you are someone with a light or fair complexion and a warm undertone, look for a peachy-nude lipstick instead. Avoid lipsticks with warm brown undertones as they often tend to look too dark on your lips to be considered nude.

Nude lipstick for dusky/medium skin



If you fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum and are looking for a nude lipstick for dusky skin, opt for a lipstick shade that has warm yellow and orange undertones to enhance the golden glow of your skin. Lipsticks with beige and brown undertones often work best with dusky and medium skin tones but you can also play with lipsticks that have a darker pink undertone as well.

Nude lipstick for dark skin



The key to nailing a nude lipstick for dark Indian skin tones is to pay close attention to the undertone. If you have cool undertones, look for brown lipsticks with red and berry undertones. If your deep or dark complexion has a warm undertone, the perfect nude lipstick for you would be one with warm terracotta or orange undertones. Don't be afraid to go a shade darker than your complexion as a very close match can make you look washed out.