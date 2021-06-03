Simple hacks to avoid oily hair in summer

Many of us experience oilier-than-usual hair in the summer months because it's not just the sebum you have to deal with, there's the sweat and grime too. It is nothing to worry about, for many people; oily hair won't cause any issues.

However, an abnormally oily scalp may be a concern. The more we sweat, the greasier our hair gets. The sweat gets mixed with sebum, an oily substance produced by the scalp during summers, and then the oil is further pushed down to the hair shaft by our body's sweat.

An oily scalp is a breeding ground for dandruff. Dandruff can only produce itself with oil as the pores become clogged with hardened oil. It can also trigger off a hair loss problem. Excessive oiliness on the scalp can cause excessive itching and redness.

If your hair is oily, it may need to be washed every third day, or even more frequently during summer. Since the summer heat increases oil production on your scalp, it is important to wash your hair frequently. Tea tree oil, Green tea extracts, Lemon and Menthol based hair products can be beneficial on hotter days. Avoid oil applications if the hair is oily. If you generally oil your hair once a week, reduce it to once in two weeks. It's the easiest way to get rid of that oily hair and trust me, it works

Avoid hot showers during summers as they can take away the natural oils from your hair and may not rinse the shampoo along with conditioner fully. Coldwater shower helps to decrease oil production. So, it will be better if cold water is used while rinsing off the shampoo. Avoid using hair products with silicones. They can adversely affect your long-term hair health by clogging the pores which make your hair greasy.

There are shampoos designed to manage oiliness or dandruff. Take one teaspoon shampoo for long hair and half teaspoon for short hair. Dilute it with a little water and then apply. Only one application of shampoo may be enough. Rinse your hair well with water, after shampoo, to get rid of all soapy residues. If you are going to use dry shampoo, use it only on the crown and comb it into the tresses. Dry shampoo only absorbs the oil and has no role to play when it comes to cleaning the hair and scalp, which are essential for healthy hair. Spray dry shampoo all over your oily roots to keep the oil from spreading into your hair. It's also a smart idea to bring a travel-sized bottle with you everywhere you go. . You can also try using talcum powder on your scalp if you don't have dry shampoo. If your hair is light-colored, baby powder also does the trick. Avoid chemical treatments like hair botox, keratin, color, or spa during this season. Your hair gets dry this season and all the chemicals used in these treatments further damage your hair. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, and yogurt in your daily diet. Drink plenty of water. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning.

Coconut oil

Coconut milk is the healthiest natural ingredient for healthy hair. Mix freshly extracted coconut milk with a squeezed lemon and 4-5 drops of lavender essential oils. Leave it on for 4-5 hours and then rinse it off.

Aloevera



Mix 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, and a cup of shampoo well and use it as a shampoo. Do it twice a week and you will get to see the changes in your hair texture and greasiness.

Rose water



To remove bad odour, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse after shampoo.

Olive oil



In cases of sticky dandruff, where the flakes adhere to the scalp, hot oil therapy are very useful. Heat olive oil. Apply the oil on the scalp with cotton wool, rubbing gently to dislodge the flakes. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Repeat it three or four times.

Avoid hair styling products



Avoid hair styling products like gels during humid weather, especially if the hair is oily. A hair rinse is more suitable during summer. It provides a conditioning treatment to the hair, giving it body and bounce, without making the hair oily. Prepare a rinse at home, using natural ingredients. This can be used after washing the hair, as a final rinse.

Marigold flowers



Add a handful of fresh or dried marigold flowers to two cups of hot water. Allow it to stand for one hour. Strain the water and cool it. Use it as a hair rinse.

Tea water

Have a tea-water and lemon rinse. Take used tea leaves and boil them again in water. You should have about 6 cups of water. The amount of water depends on the length of the hair. Strain and cool the water. Add the juice of a lemon to the tea and use it as a last rinse after shampoo. Tea contains tannin which adds shine to the hair and makes it silky. Lemon reduces oiliness.