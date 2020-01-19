Simple Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Blemishes At Home

A flawless complexion is the dream of every girl, but this may not often be the case. Sun damage, allergic reactions, pollution, clogged pores, diet, genetic skin condition, lifestyle choices and a number of other reasons contribute to skin damage that may, in turn, leave your skin with stubborn blemishes.



1. Witch Hazel

2. Aloe Vera

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

4. Cocoa Butter

5. Honey

6. Baking Soda

7. Egg White

8. Lemon Juice

9. Potatoes

10. Tea Tree Oil

Witch Hazel

Native to the USA, this herb was used as a fast remedy to get rid of spots and blemishes. The natural astringent works by drying out the oils that are found in acne. It also works towards toning skin, reducing oily scalp and skin conditions, fighting acne and moisturizing amongst other benefits. Apart from blemishes, witch hazel also doubles as an ointment for burns, wounds, and cuts.

Aloe Vera

Used in Indian households since times immemorial, aloe vera gel can be used for an array of skin problems. Aloe vera gel is mainly used to nourish and hydrate skin but can be used to lighten blemishes as it works towards controlling melanin overproduction that takes place when an acne scar appears.

Tip: Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it to the affected area twice a day. Rub the gel on dark elbows and knees too, to reduce pigmentation.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider Vinegar which is rich in Antibacterial properties this household product works effectively to control acne, and if used religiously, can even lighten acne scars. Anti-fungal in nature, it controls bacteria and helps in keeping skin oil-free. This concoction can be applied directly to the affected area to diminish pigmentation that is blemished.

Tip: Apart from applying apple cider vinegar to your face, you can even drink a diluted portion of the same to boost health.

Cocoa Butter

Besides being a fragrant moisturizer, cocoa butter helps slowly to lighten dark blemishes. The creamy formula moisturizes the skin, and it is common knowledge that a healthy dose of moisturizing works to repair and, in turn, to lighten the skin.

Tip: Apply cocoa butter to your lips too, to keep them soft and supple.

Not only is honey used to make dull skin radiant it is also known to bleach skin, thereby reducing the appearance of dull spots. Antibacterial in nature, it keeps acne-causing bacteria at bay while locking in moisture of the skin. Honey can be used in a number of face masks to make skin glow. Adding a spritz of lemon to honey works wonders for tired dull skin while reducing blemishes and pigmentation.

Tip: Use raw honey instead of processed honey for maximum effect.

Baking Soda

While using baking soda directly on the skin is not recommended, blending the same with water and applying on blemishes aids in diminishing the appearance of the same. Baking soda is known to have bleaching properties that work actively to reduce pigmentation. Apart from tackling pigmentation, it also fights acne, blackheads and removes dead skin cells.

Tip: Dark underarms? Use a paste of baking soda, lemon juice and water on your underarms to lighten the areas.

Egg White

A rich source of protein and amino acids, egg whites flush out bacteria while fending off the formation of bacteria. Egg whites absorb excess oil to dry up pimples and work towards reducing pigmentation in the form of blemishes. Beaten egg whites reduce discoloration, even out skin tone and make the skin firm.

Tip: Don't let the left-over yolk go to waste. Apply it as a hair mask to stimulate growth and leave your locks bouncy and shiny.

Lemon Juice

Popularly used for its natural bleaching properties, lemon juice is used far and wide in face scrubs and masks alike to brighten skin. Sun damage often leads to pigmentation and blemishes; Vitamin C-rich lemon juice gets rid of dead skin cells, and its antiseptic properties work to keep bacteria and infections at bay.

Tip: Don't forget to dilute lemon juice as it can be harsh on your skin, if used as it is.

Potato

Being a bleaching agent and high in starch, potatoes or potato juice prevents skin discoloration and fainting. This root contains an enzyme called catecholase, which also accelerates healthy skin growth.

Tip: Use the potato juice to lighten the blemish.

Tea Tree Oil

In recent years, the use of tea tree oil for spot treatment has been quite popular. Anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and salicylic in nature, this oil extracted from the tree of the same name is widely used to treat acne and reduce pigmentation. It also helps protect skin from sun damage.

Tip: It's best to conduct a patch test on the inside of your arm before applying to your skin. Also, dilute tea tree oil with a bit of moisturizer and dab it on blemishes to get rid of it.