Take care of your skin on a sunny day

Many women are worried about dry skin, sun-burns, rashes or countless other ways that could trouble your skin this summer. There's absolutely no doubt about the fact that taking care of one's skin is essential, even if it's just about spending most of your time indoors. Things like working and studying from home and irregular sleep cycles do take a toll on the health of your skin. So, here are ten tips that will help your skin be summer-ready and combat all these issues and then some.



Don't be stingy with hydration



Whether it's your food or your fluids, doing simple things like drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding sugary aerated drinks can go a long way. Replace tea and coffee with coconut water, sugarcane juice and other natural fruit juices. Eat light meals with green vegetables and fruits that are high on water content like watermelons and cucumbers while avoiding any oily and fried foods.

Only use quality sunscreen



A good sunscreen can protect your skin from getting harmed and aging from the sun's radiation. So even if you're just stepping out to walk your dog, in that moment, a quality sunscreen is your true best friend.

Maintain a skincare regimen



Your skin during the summer is like a magnet for dust and pollutants, all thanks to humidity. So make sure to cleanse with coconut oil and/or Jojoba oil, tone with rose water and moisturize once again with Jojoba oil to give your skin a wholesome care treatment.

De-tan naturally at home



Use tomato juice to clean your face or make a facepack out of gram power (besan), some curd, a pinch of turmeric powder and some lemon juice to de-tan at your own comfort and pace.

Use calming natural products



Battling skin rashes and burns can become easier if you use aloe gel and some sandalwood paste. Aloe gel has anti-inflammatory properties which make it a great option to keep your skin cool.

Hydrating your skin is important too



Using food-grade rose water and spraying/dabbing it around your face and neck two to three times a day is a sure shot way to keep your skin hydrated and toned.

Use jojoba oil to tackle oily skin



Jojoba oil tricks our skin pores into thinking that it has produced enough oil since they are similar in nature, leading to zero excess oil built up on the face.

Use an antiseptic face pack



Just add two to three drops of tea tree oil to your facepack and make a natural antiseptic solution for your skincare routine. Always make sure to use a therapeutic grade tea tree oil/eucalyptus oil.

Take a natural medicine bath



Neem leaves and Eucalyptus oil are excellent ingredients to add to your bath and relax while every pore in your body is decongested and it opens up fresher than ever before!

Use natural mosquito repellants



Mosquito repellants in the market currently are loaded with chemicals and are a big deterrent for the well-being of your skin. Instead, just add 8-10 drops of Eucalyptus oil to 15ml of Lemongrass water and spray it on your arms and legs. It's risk-free and super effective in keeping mosquitoes away.

Beat the heat with these simple skincare tips and make your skin as soft, glowy and perfect as you ever wanted.

