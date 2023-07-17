Tips for Brides-To-Be Planning a Monsoon Wedding

High humidity during the monsoon season is problematic for brides. We are all aware of the significant increase in humidity during the rainy season. Given how often you sweat, you need to select the right cosmetics and hairstyle. Why do you ask? Perspiration facilitates the extraction of dirt and pollutants from the air. Shahnaz Husain, a beauty specialist, has created a monsoon manual for future women who have organised their wedding during the rainy season. Here are some fascinating and practical bridal tips to help you look stunning during your monsoon wedding and enjoy your special day stress-free.Shahnaz Husain's five tips for Monsoon brides:

1. Deep Cleaning or Double Cleaning of your skin:

To keep pores, clear of trapped oil and dirt, deep pore cleansing with facial scrubs is essential. Also, it helps with skin shine. Use a facial scrub twice a week after cleansing your skin in the morning. Use a circular motion to gently apply it to the skin after applying it to the face. After that, rinse well with cold water.

2. Skin Toners:

In humid conditions, a flower-based skin toner or refresher, like rose skin toner, is a blessing. Witch hazel and rose water can be combined to create a refreshing skin toner. The pharmacy will have witch hazel on hand. Mix them in equal parts for oily skin. Combine one part witch hazel with three parts rosewater for dry skin. Alternatively, you can use a skin toner with rose as the main ingredient. Refrigerate the mixture in a bottle. With cotton pads, use it to clean your face. It not only revitalizes the skin, but also helps close open pores and prevent breakouts. The ultimate skin toner would contain rose water.

3. Scrubbing:

Skin may be more prone to breakouts and blackheads in humid conditions. Areas that are prone to blackheads should be scrubbed with a facial scrub. However, avoid using scrubs on rashes, blackheads, or acne. Also, the scrub can be used on acne scars and open pores. Stubborn blackheads should be removed by a trained therapist at a skin care center using the proper techniques. Blackheads can become infected when they are picked or removed at home, and this can leave scars.

4. Face Pack:

During monsoons, a pack of multanimitti comes in handy. Make a paste with rose water, apply it to your face, and then wash it off after it has dried. If rashes occur, mix sandalwood paste into the mask.

5. Face Mask:

You can also combine 3 teaspoons of oatmeal with 1 teaspoon each of curd, honey, and egg white for a monsoon-inspired face mask. Add rosewater or orange juice if you don't want to use egg white. After applying it on the face for 30 minutes, wash it off. Use it twice a week. For Monsoon brides, we suggest Diamond Mask or Pearl Mask, as they will help diminish the oily appearance, remove tan, refresh the complexion and enhance radiance.