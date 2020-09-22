Treat your mane with homemade spa

Good hair makes you look great and shine around everyone. Taking care of your hair is as important as taking care of your face or any other parts of your body. There are multiple ways to take care of your hair, regular application of oil, shampooing or visiting a hair salon.

Spending money on the salon where so-called organic and homemade hair spa cream and homemade hair spa for dry and damaged hair are used but there is one more way to deeply nourish your hair with the home ingredients without spending much money. Here are some tips from which you can take inspiration and can treat your mane to a homemade spa:

Egg and yoghurt

If you are facing the issue of dry and rough hair, hair paste or mask can work wonders and relieve you from all the tension. If your hair is mid-length-to long, pick two eggs with only whites and mix it with yoghurt. Make a thick paste of it and apply it on your hair.

Keep it for an hour until dry and wash it with only cold water and let it dry. Wash your hair with shampoo the next day for better results. Use it fortnightly or every weekend regularly and you can see results.If you have short hair length take one egg and 3 spoons of yoghurt and do the above steps.

Banana and yoghurt

If you have an itchy scalp or dry hair, hair mask made of banana and yoghurt can remove your dandruff issue and make your dry hair silky or manageable again, depending on your hair type.Take one ripe banana, yoghurt as per your hair length and mix it well until a thick paste.

Then apply it properly throughout your hair. Wash your hair with lukewarm water and shampoo to clean it properly. You can repeat this once every 15 days and have healthy hair and scalp.

Coconut milk

The all-purpose hair mask will help you to heal your itchy scalp because of excessive dandruff or eating habits, increase your hair growth, cure dry hair and lessen split ends. If you have all the above issues with your hair, grate some coconut and grind it to make a loose paste-like solution.

Apply this milk onto your hair and cover your hair with a hair cap and keep it for at least 5-6 hours. Wash it with cold water and let it dry and you can shampoo the next day for better results.

Honey, lemon and olive oil

People facing issues like frizzy, dry and tangled hair can apply a hair mask made from these simple kitchen ingredients like honey, lemon and olive oil. Take a bowl, mix 2 lemons juice, 2 tablespoons of honey and one tablespoon of olive oil. Depending on your hair length use the quantity to boost your hair health.

Henna and mustard oil

This would be unusual but it works wonders if your dandruff is repeatedly coming. Take a bowl of Henna powder as per your hair length and mix 1-2 spoon of mustard oil. Then start scrubbing this paste on your scalp for 15 minutes and then apply the remaining paste onto your hair for an hour.

Remove it by scrubbing the longer part of your hair using water and then a shampoo after your hair is dry. This will not only heal your scalp but remove split ends without much effort.