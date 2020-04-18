Trim At Home: Virat Kohli Shows Off How To Trim The Beard At Home

The deadly Coronavirus is making everyone to sit at home. This contagious novel virus is spreading rapidly, thus all the Governments have taken this tough decision to rule out this pandemic virus.

Be it malls, theaters, parlors or barber shops, all are closed except the grocery ones. So, the roughly grown beards and tresses are making everyone worried.

A few days back we have seen Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma trimming his hair… Now, our dear Indian Cricket team captain has shown a way how to trim your beard at home and that too easily…

Virat posted this video on his Instagram page… Have a look!

In this post, Virat has shown how to trim the beard with the razor… First, he used the trimmer to clear the hair on both sides of cheeks and then he used the razor and cleaned up the excess hair under his chin. This man also doled out the trimmer numbers which he used. He went with number 3 on the sides and number 8 on the chin. Finally, Virat looked cool and handsome in the 'French Beard'…



So guys, follow this lad and trim your beards to own a modish look in this lockdown period