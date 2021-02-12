Try natural lip remedies

There are several effective natural remedies for chapped lips. A person may even have some in their kitchen.

To soothe and moisturise chapped lips, apply the following directly to the lips:

• Aloe vera: This gel forms inside the leaves of aloe vera plants. It contains vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories that soothe and rehydrate damaged skin.

• Coconut oil: Made from the flesh of coconuts, this oil combats inflammation and is an emollient, which means that it can soothe and soften the skin.

• Honey: It is highly moisturising, which makes it a good treatment for dry lips. Honey also contains antioxidants and antibacterial properties, which help prevent infections from developing in extremely dry or cracked lips.

• Cucumber: It can gently moisturise the lips and may contain vitamins and minerals that could improve the lips' appearance.

• Green tea: Rich in antioxidants and minerals, green tea also contains polyphenols, which reduce inflammation. Soak a bag of green tea in warm water and gently rub it over the lips to soften and remove excess dry skin. This technique is more gentle than traditional exfoliation.

Aloe vera, coconut oil, and honey all have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help prevent infection while moisturising and soothing the skin on the lips.

Most supermarkets stock these products, but people can browse through a range of harder-to-find ingredients online, including aloe vera gel and coconut oil.

Exfoliate the lips

Chapped lips are covered in a layer of dry skin that can prevent healing ingredients in lip balms from reaching the right area.

People can use lip scrubs that contain sugar or baking soda to gently exfoliate away this dry skin.

When shopping for a lip scrub, look for products that contain ingredients that will soothe and moisten the lips. People can buy these lip scrubs in drug stores or find a range of natural options online.