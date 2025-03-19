Live
Bhagirath Bhatt mesmerises at Rang De Finland- Biggest Holi Musical Fest 2025
Highlights
The Indian community in Finland witnessed an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and festivity at Rang De Finland – Biggest Holi Musical Fest 2025, held at Cultural House Martinus, Vantaa City. Organized by the Ancient Culture Association Ry, this grand celebration brought the colours of Holi to Finland in a truly traditional and musical fashion.
At the heart of this spectacular event was the soul-stirring performance by Bhagirath Bhatt, an internationally acclaimed sitar virtuoso. An ICCR-accredited artist and recipient of the Maharashtra Gaurav Award 2024, Bhagirath Bhatt enchanted the audience with his mastery over the sitar, taking them on a mesmerizing journey through the musical landscapes of India.
A Star-Studded Evening of Music and Culture
The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Mr Hemant H. Kotalwar (Ambassador of India to Finland) and Ms Seema H. Kotalwar, Mr Mayank Goel (First Secretary & Head of Chancery), and other officials from the Embassy of India in Finland. Adding to the significance of the evening, Riikka Åstrand (Vantaa's Deputy Mayor in Urban Culture and Well-being) and Kaisa Kettunen (Chief of Cultural Services for Children and Youth) also attended, witnessing the brilliance of Indian classical music firsthand.
Bhagirath Bhatt – A Global Musical Icon
With an illustrious career spanning prestigious global platforms across Russia, Swaziland, South Korea, and beyond, Bhagirath Bhatt has become a celebrated name in the world of music. His sitar compositions have also left an indelible mark in Bollywood, featuring in blockbuster films such as Padmaavat, Heeramandi, Qala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Mission Raniganj, Ek Villain Returns, and Hellaro.
At Rang De Finland, Bhagirath Bhatt’s sitar strings resonated through the venue, captivating both the Indian and Finnish communities. His performance blended traditional Indian ragas with contemporary and Western musical elements, showcasing the universal appeal of the sitar. Every note played by the maestro left the audience spellbound, proving once again why he is one of the most celebrated sitar artists of our time.
A Grand Success for the Indian Community in Finland
The entire musical ensemble was seamlessly managed by KM Artist Management, ensuring a flawless and immersive experience for the audience. The organizing members of Ancient Culture Association Ry, Mr. Devalkumar Oza & Ms. Charmi Oza, expressed heartfelt gratitude to KM Artist Management, Bhagirath Bhatt, and all attendees for making the event a phenomenal success.
As the festival concluded, the echoes of Bhagirath Bhatt’s sitar lingered in the hearts of the audience, leaving an enduring impact on Finland’s cultural landscape. Rang De Finland – Biggest Holi Musical Fest 2025 not only celebrated the festival of colours but also strengthened the cultural bridge between India and Finland through the timeless magic of music.
