Bohag Bihu 2024: Date, history, significance, and celebration

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu or Xaat Bihu, is a traditional cultural festival celebrated in Assam and other parts of Northeast India. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the seeding season, typically falling in the second week of April each year. This year, Bohag Bihu will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14, 2024, spanning seven days of vibrant festivities.

History of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu dates back to ancient times and was originally a fertility festival celebrating the arrival of spring and its significance in agricultural cycles. It holds deep roots in Assam's agrarian heritage, symbolizing the start of the Assamese New Year and a crucial period for farmers.

Significance of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu is a joyous celebration deeply embedded in Assamese culture. It features traditional music with instruments like dhol, pepa, gogona, toka, and taal, accompanying spirited dances by young men and women. This festival signifies the beginning of the seeding season and is celebrated with enthusiasm across Assam.

Seven Days of Bohag Bihu

Garu Bihu (First Day): This day honors cattle with special rituals. Livestock are bathed in rivers, adorned with garlands, and their horns and hooves are painted as prayers are offered for their well-being.

Manuh Bihu (Second Day): The day starts with an early morning ritual of applying turmeric paste and a purifying bath. Homes are filled with the aroma of traditional Assamese delicacies shared among family and friends.

Guxai Bihu (Third Day): Dedicated to household deities, seeking blessings for prosperity and harmony.

Taator Bihu (Fourth Day): Highlights the importance of handlooms and craftsmanship, showcasing Assamese cultural heritage.

Nangolor Bihu (Fifth Day): Pays tribute to essential farm equipment crucial for agricultural sustenance.

GharosiaJibar Bihu (Sixth Day): Gratitude is extended towards domestic animals for their invaluable contribution to rural life.

Chera Bihu (Seventh Day): The grand culmination of the festival celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm, marking its conclusion with joyous revelry.

Similar Festivals Across India

Spring harvest festivals similar to Bohag Bihu are celebrated across India. In Punjab, it's known as Baisakhi; in Tamil Nadu as Puthandu; in Kerala as Vishu; and in West Bengal as Pohela Baisakh. Despite regional variations, these festivals unite people in celebrating the arrival of spring and the abundance of the harvest season.