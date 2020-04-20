Bollywood Celebs On TikTok: Here Are A Few Funny Videos Which Tickle Your Ribs
Amidst the Corona fever, TikTok has become everyone's favy… Be it a celebrity or a normal person, most of them are trying out the funny videos on this mimicking video application.
Coming to Bollywood stars and small screen actors, they are making us go gaga over them with their ultimate funny videos.
So we Hans India have collated a few rib-tickling TikTok videos of the celebrities directly from their Instagram pages… Have a look!
Shilpa Shetty
Neha Kakkar
Anita H Reddy
Karanvir Bohra
Sana Khaan
Divyanka And Vivek Dahiya
Krishna Mukherjee
Ravi Dubey
Aren't these videos so funny??? Give it a try and you also become a famous celebrity on TikTok what say??? Say 'No' to boredom making yourselves popular on this mimicking application!!!
