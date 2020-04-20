 Top
Bollywood Celebs On TikTok: Here Are A Few Funny Videos Which Tickle Your Ribs

Bollywood Celebs On TikTok: Here Are A Few Funny Videos Which Tickle Your RibsBollywood Celebs On TikTok (For representational purpose)
Highlights

Amidst the Corona fever, TikTok has become everyone's favy… Be it a celebrity or a normal person, most of them are trying out the funny videos on this mimicking video application.

Coming to Bollywood stars and small screen actors, they are making us go gaga over them with their ultimate funny videos.

So we Hans India have collated a few rib-tickling TikTok videos of the celebrities directly from their Instagram pages… Have a look!

Shilpa Shetty

Neha Kakkar

Anita H Reddy


View this post on Instagram

Eyebrows upper lips kis kis ko Karrana hai 🤣😂😂?

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on


Karanvir Bohra

Sana Khaan


Divyanka And Vivek Dahiya


Krishna Mukherjee

View this post on Instagram

Ok 🍯 🐝

A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on

Ravi Dubey

View this post on Instagram

Switching between #JamaiRaja and #AngdaiRaja 😴🤭

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

Aren't these videos so funny??? Give it a try and you also become a famous celebrity on TikTok what say??? Say 'No' to boredom making yourselves popular on this mimicking application!!!

