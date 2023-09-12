  • Menu
Boost Your Well-being: Gym Day 2022 Encourages Health and Fitness Habits

The purpose of observing Gym Day is to encourage people to take care of their health by becoming more active and making a habit of taking care of their health in their daily lives

The purpose of observing Gym Day is to encourage people to take care of their health by becoming more active and making a habit of taking care of their health in their daily lives. Being active not only helps with physical health, but also mental health, confidence and even social connections.

Founded by fitness enthusiasts from the MyFitness sports club in Estonia and Latvia, Gym Day got its start in 2022, building around the idea that September is a time when many people are kick-starting new habits after the summer or fighting against being sedentary as the weather begins to cool.

Now, the day is growing in popularity and is celebrated each year by folks who are part of the fitness community – and those who want to join in.

