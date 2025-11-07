Live
‘Bramayugam’ triumphs at Kerala State Film Awards with four major wins
In a moment of pride for Malayalam cinema, Bramayugam has cemented its place as one of the year’s most distinguished films, sweeping four top honours at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards. The dark, genre-bending masterpiece continues to captivate audiences and critics alike, reinforcing its legacy as a landmark in contemporary Malayalam storytelling.
The film bagged awards in four major categories — Best Actor (Mammootty), Best Character Actor (Male) (Sidharth Bharathan), Best Music Director (Score) (Christo Xavier), and Best Makeup Artist (Ronex Xavier).
Mammootty’s haunting portrayal of a mysterious recluse once again showcased his unmatched versatility and command as a performer, earning him yet another accolade in his illustrious career.
Director Rahul Sadasivan’s bold vision turned Bramayugam into an unforgettable cinematic experience that merged folklore, horror, and psychological depth with technical brilliance.
Producers Ramachandra Chakravarthy of Night Shift Studios and S. Sashikanth of YNOT Studios expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Kerala State Government, jury, and audiences for their appreciation.
“These honours reaffirm our belief in experimentation and powerful storytelling. Recognition like this motivates us to keep pushing creative boundaries,” they stated.
Featuring a stellar cast that includes Arjun Ashokan, Amalda Liz, and Sidharth Bharathan, Bramayugam earned widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative, atmospheric music, and stunning visuals. The film’s success at the State Awards stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Malayalam cinema — one that continues to champion artistic courage and innovation.
With these wins, Bramayugam not only celebrates Mammootty’s enduring brilliance but also heralds a new chapter of creative boldness in Kerala’s film industry.