Brillare Clinic Shines Bright on Second Anniversary with Star-Studded Celebration

Brillare Clinic Shines Bright on Second Anniversary with Star-Studded Celebration
Brillare Clinic, founded by Dr. Shaik Amrin Banu, marked its second anniversary with a glamorous celebration in Hyderabad, coinciding with Dr. Banu’s birthday.

Brillare Clinic, founded by Dr. Shaik Amrin Banu, marked its second anniversary with a glamorous celebration in Hyderabad, coinciding with Dr. Banu’s birthday. Known for its expert-led skincare, haircare, and dental services, Brillare has quickly earned a reputation for excellence.

Celebrities like Payal Rajput, Mumaith Khan, and Raghu Kunche graced the event, adding to the festive spirit. Dr. Banu expressed heartfelt gratitude to clients and staff, emphasising the clinic’s mission of holistic wellness.

With cutting-edge treatments and a client-first approach, Brillare continues to redefine beauty standards and looks ahead to a future of innovation and care.

