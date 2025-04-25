Live
- MB Patil Seeks Centre’s Backing to Boost Logistics Infrastructure in Karnataka
- Kumaraswamy initiated Bidadi township and now he himself is opposing it: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Nepal Supreme Court directs govt to address legitimate demands of protesting teachers
- Revenue stagnant, losses mount as EV firm Ather Energy prepares for IPO
- Former AP Intelligence Chief Granted Custody for Questioning
- Bihar Cabinet approves 34 proposals for state’s development
- Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack to Stream on This OTT Platform
- McBride handed recall as Scotland name squad for ICC CWCL2 series in Netherlands
- Former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan Passes Away at 84
- Best Crypto Casinos (2025): Casino Bitcoin Sites with Fast Payout – April List
Brillare Clinic Shines Bright on Second Anniversary with Star-Studded Celebration
Brillare Clinic, founded by Dr. Shaik Amrin Banu, marked its second anniversary with a glamorous celebration in Hyderabad, coinciding with Dr. Banu’s birthday. Known for its expert-led skincare, haircare, and dental services, Brillare has quickly earned a reputation for excellence.
Celebrities like Payal Rajput, Mumaith Khan, and Raghu Kunche graced the event, adding to the festive spirit. Dr. Banu expressed heartfelt gratitude to clients and staff, emphasising the clinic’s mission of holistic wellness.
With cutting-edge treatments and a client-first approach, Brillare continues to redefine beauty standards and looks ahead to a future of innovation and care.
