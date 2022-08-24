Burgers are indeed the source of true happiness, a fact supported by the rich cheesy topping, crisp flavorful onion, and splash of tomato that brings it all together with a pickle tang finish.

Or maybe you're a bolder sort, enjoying their burger topped with onion rings and barbecue sauce in a true Western-style and a splash of blue cheese.

Whatever the case, it's hard to argue that the burger isn't the perfect food, and Burger Day is here to celebrate it in all its glory.