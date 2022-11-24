  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

Buy Nothing Day

Buy Nothing Day
x
Highlights

Buy Nothing Day is a pretty significant day, which is celebrated by a lot of people all around the world. It is essentially a global day of protest against consumerism.

Buy Nothing Day is a pretty significant day, which is celebrated by a lot of people all around the world. It is essentially a global day of protest against consumerism. It is held on the day following U.S. Thanksgiving in North America, Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

Everywhere else, it is held on the day after. No matter what day you choose to celebrate Buy Nothing Day on, it is all about drawing attention to the issue of overconsumption. Whether this is an issue you are passionate about or not, you can certainly look into and help to understand it more.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X