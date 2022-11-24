Buy Nothing Day is a pretty significant day, which is celebrated by a lot of people all around the world. It is essentially a global day of protest against consumerism. It is held on the day following U.S. Thanksgiving in North America, Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

Everywhere else, it is held on the day after. No matter what day you choose to celebrate Buy Nothing Day on, it is all about drawing attention to the issue of overconsumption. Whether this is an issue you are passionate about or not, you can certainly look into and help to understand it more.