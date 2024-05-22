Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?

Ever thought of working on your own time schedule and doing the best when you most feel like it? If yes, then chronoworking could be your thing. Though it sounds like another workplace buzzword such as quiet quitting or coffee badging, it could go beyond them if implemented in the right manner. The overarching theme behind all these terms highlights one fact that the modern-day workforce increasingly values personalized workflows tailored to their needs. Especially for working moms, choronoworking is more appealing since it offers them the chance to achieve a balance between work productivity and other responsibilities while excelling in both.

What is chornoworking

Chronoworking revolves around aligning work schedules with an individual's circadian rhythm and peak productivity times, surpassing the conventional 9 to 5 structure. In simple words, employees operate based on their chronotype, which allows for greater flexibility. According to a report from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a substantial number of young Indian professionals (aged 22-35) believe that flexible work arrangements would greatly enhance their well-being and productivity.

Some individuals naturally prefer early mornings for work, while some are night owls who thrive during late hours and for others, productivity levels can fluctuate throughout the day. Here the broader objective is to provide employees with the liberty to work when they feel the most productive, ensuring the perfect work-life balance.

Ways businesses can promote chronoworking

Make flexible schedules a standard: Flexible working has been around for some time, but since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become the norm for many businesses. And chronoworking is just a new improved addition to it. Getting past the confines of traditional 9 to 5, this working model allows employees to adjust their core work hours and let their productivity take charge of their schedule. By encouraging this manner of working, businesses can foster an ideal work-life balance for their employees.

Establish clear communication guidelines: One of the main obstacles with asynchronous working methods like chronoworking is the potential lack of real-time collaboration among employees. To address this, it is crucial for team members to be aware of each other's work hours and establish agreed-upon communication schedules. Additionally, utilizing collaboration tools and project management software can enhance communication and task coordination irrespective of team members' locations or time zones.

Prioritize results, not in and out time: While the conventional 9 to 5 might work for some, it might not necessarily work for others. In any case, it is imperative for organizations to move away from the traditional 'punch-in and punch-out' tradition and instead empower workers to operate based on their optimal productivity times to effectively achieve goals and objectives.

Future ahead

Future of work is definitely flexible with concepts like chronoworking gaining ground. Embracing this distinctive working model, companies can cultivate a productive, supportive, and engaging work environment. On the other hand for working professionals, especially working moms, this working model is a welcome development with the potential of becoming a mainstream working model, paving the way for further advancements in flexible work arrangements.