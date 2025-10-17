Celebrate Diwali with Easy EMI Loan: Best Consumer Durable Loan Offers on Electronics

Upgrade your home this festive season with the newest electronics and appliances using Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI Loan. Benefit from flexible payment options and special Diwali deals that make shopping convenient, affordable, and worry-free.

Diwali is the season of lights, joy, and new beginnings—a perfect excuse to give your home a fresh, exciting upgrade. Imagine unwrapping a brand-new smart TV for movie nights, a sleek refrigerator to keep your festive treats fresh, or a shiny new smartphone to capture every celebration moment. But big purchases can sometimes overshadow the festive fun, until now.

Thanks to Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI Loan, you can make these upgrades hassle-free. Shop for your favourite gadgets now and spread the cost over small, manageable monthly payments. Whether it is upgrading your entertainment setup, gifting loved ones, or preparing your kitchen for the festivities, this smart financing plan makes everything simple and stress-free.

Simply visit the Easy EMI Loan page on Bajaj Finserv’s website, pick your product, and check your loan offer. For select items, you can even avail zero down payment and bring home your preferred product without paying anything upfront. This Diwali, make your shopping smarter and easier with the Easy EMI Loan.

Your festive wish list- What can you purchase on Easy EMIs

From smart TVs and smartphones to refrigerators and washing machines, the Easy EMI Loan lets you finance a wide range of electronics and appliances. With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 830 per month, it is perfect for festive upgrades and gifting.

Product category Products Starting EMI (Approx.) Key benefit Major appliances ACs, refrigerators Rs. 830/month Upgrade your home comfort Entertainment Televisions (LED/Smart TV) Rs. 830/month Cinematic viewing without the large upfront cost Work and study Laptops, Tablets Rs. 862/month Boost productivity with the latest tech Personal tech Mobile phones, Smartwatches Rs. 830/month Stay connected with the newest gadgets Kitchen/Home Washing machines, Microwaves, Water Purifiers Rs. 833/month Modernise your kitchen and laundry

Limited-time offers

• Flat Rs. 1,000 Cashback*: Available on eligible purchases made using the Easy EMI loan

• Brand savings (valid till Oct 31st): Get 1 EMI waived when you buy select Sony products or an LG TV*

Terms and conditions apply. Please check with your store partner for complete offer details.

Key advantages of shopping with Easy EMI loan

This festive season don't let a big price tag hold you back. The Bajaj Finserv consumer durable loan gives you instant buying power without financial stress. Here is why smart shoppers love it:

• Buy now, protect savings: Get the big-ticket items you want today and pay them off in small, monthly instalments. Your hard-earned savings stay safe in the bank for emergencies.

• Up to Rs. 5 Lakh and quick approval: Secure a substantial loan amount of up to Rs. 5 lakh with a quick, paperless process. You get approved fast, so you can shop immediately.

• Zero upfront cost: Walk out with your new refrigerator or TV without spending a rupee. On select products, the zero down payment feature means you start paying only with your first EMI next month.

• Flexible payment plans: Tailor the purchase to fit your budget perfectly. Choose a repayment tenure between 3 to 60 months to keep your monthly payments light and manageable.

• Massive product range: Finance anything you need—from the newest smartphones and laptops to major home appliances and smart TVs.

• Bonus festive deals: Unlock extra value with seasonal advantages like cashback, special brand discounts, and even waived EMIs on select products at over 1.5 lakh partner stores.

Your simple guide to festive shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Upgrading your home has never been easier or more affordable. Use this simple step-by-step guide to start your festive shopping:

1. Select your product online: Choose what you want—be it a smartphone, refrigerator, or home appliance.

2. Fill in your details and verify: Enter basic info like your name, mobile number, and PAN card on the Easy EMI Loan page; complete a quick KYC process.

3. Instantly see your loan limit: After verification, get your pre-approved loan amount—know exactly how much you can borrow instantly.

4. Visit a partner store: Check out the product in person and get assistance from store representatives.

5. Pick your EMI plan and confirm: Choose monthly instalments that fit your budget, complete minimal paperwork, and confirm your purchase right away.

This Diwali, light up your celebrations with smart shopping made simple. Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI Loan lets you enjoy the latest electronics and appliances without worrying about big expenses. Upgrade your lifestyle, delight your loved ones, and celebrate stress-free—one easy instalment at a time.