Celebrate sibling bonds with the perfect gift from Amazon.in Raksha Bandhan Store

This Raksha Bandhan, Amazon.in is set to make sibling celebrations extra special with their Raksha Bandhan store, powered by Cadbury, live until 20th August. Customers can explore a treasure trove of thoughtful gifts for every type of sibling, whether they are fashion aficionados, foodies, or tech enthusiasts, and find exciting deals on premium brands including Lindt, Instamax, Titan, Giva, Noise, Kimirica and others.

Amazon.in’s specially curated selection includes personalized hampers and combo sets, designer Rakhis, premium grooming products, electronics, smartphones, apparel, skin care essentials, gourmet groceries, and much more. For customers seeking a versatile gifting option, Amazon.in’s ‘First-in-India’ animated Gift Cards offers a quirky solution that caters to any preference.

Through a special Raksha Bandhan offer that will be live between August 14 to August 20, 2024; customers can avail benefits like INR 50 back on Gift Cards and Shopping Vouchers on a minimum transaction of INR 1,500. Customers can also get up to INR 100 back* on Gift Cards and Shopping Vouchers with a minimum transaction of INR 2,500 or more.

Explore Amazon.in's Raksha Bandhan Store for an impressive array of thoughtful gifts that perfectly capture the spirit of sibling love and appreciation.

Designer and colorful Rakhis are the new hits this season:

· CraftVatika Rakhi Magnet: Handcrafted by skilled village artisans, this Rakhi showcases exquisite design and shimmering details, making this combo pack a unique way to send handcrafted love to your siblings

· MD Creations Rakhi Gift Hamper for Brother and Bhabhi with Surprise Gift Box: Crafted with utmost attention to detail, this exquisite Rakhi gift hamper from MD Creations features a stunning designer stone Rakhi adorned with intricate Kundan work

· PIJERA Personalized Rudraksha Rakhi: Crafted with care, this unique bracelet can be personalized by beautifully engraving the name on a gold-plated charm

· Riddhika Ventures Stylish Kundan and AD Ring Rakhi: Made from toxic free materials, anti-allergic and safe for skin, this rakhi has been exclusively designed by the Riddhika Ventures studio and handmade by artisans across India

Add sweetness to your bond:

· Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Collection Chocolate Gift Box: A perfect gift box containing an exquisite blend of dry fruits enveloped in rich chocolate, for a unique multi-sensory experience

· Cadbury Celebrations Premium Selections Chocolates Gift Pack: Filled with the goodness of Cadbury chocolates, this is the perfect gift to celebrate your sibling

· Cadbury Celebrations Special Silk Selects Gift Pack: Kuch achha ho jaaye, kuch meetha ho jaaye, with Cadbury Celebrations. Oozing of the Cadbury goodness, this box of happiness is the perfect accompaniment to Rakhi celebrations

· Lindt LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffles: Lindt LINDOR assorted chocolates offer a delightful variety of flavors, such as white chocolate, hazelnut, caramel, and more in one package. Each chocolate is individually wrapped, ensuring freshness and convenience

Give your sibling a makeover:

· Chopard Pink Wish Eau De Parfum: A luxurious floral fragrance, perfect for elevating the Rakhi celebration with its elegant blend of beauty and freshness

· Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler (Prussian Blue/Copper), Intelligent Heat Control: With intelligent heat control that measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second, this is the perfect-styling buddy for every occasion

· Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch: The beautiful Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch is a statement watch from Fossil, offering siblings an upgrade to their everyday lifestyle

· Genuine Leather Card Holder for Men & Women, Brushwood: Crafted out of 100% Genuine leather, with luxurious style, this card holder is functional & durable. A must have for travel, shopping and an everyday accompaniment

· Lavie Women's Monoprint Hailon Tote Bag: A large-sized tote bag featuring a stylish monogram print and a high-shine metal logo on the front, this is the perfect Rakhi gift for your sisters’ fashion needs

· Philips All-in-One Trimmer for Men: The new all-in-one ultimate precision trimmer by Philips with 13-in-1 multi-grooming Kit, helps with versatile styling for face, hair and body at home for a fresh, dashing look

For the plant lovers:

· KYARI Money Variegated, Golden Money, Snake Golden & Jade Combo of 4 Indoor Plants: A Money plant, a Pothos plant believed to bring good luck, is ideal gift for the siblings to light up their space

· Ugaoo Sansevieria Golden Hahnii Snake Plant With Self Watering Pot: Low on maintenance, it purifies and filters the air from the corridors and corners of the living room, it is the perfect addition to sibling’s home

Keep your younger ones engaged:

· Harry Potter Box Set: The Complete Collection: This beautifully boxed set containing all seven Harry Potter novels in paperback, including new editions of the classic and internationally bestselling, is a must have for all Harry Potter fans

· LEGO Creator Space Shuttle 31134 Building Toy Set: With the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Shuttle playset, featuring a space shuttle, an astronaut, and a spaceship, kids can enjoy an enjoy a rewarding build, and intergalactic action

· Sony PlayStation®5 Console: With built in 1TB of SSD storage, this powerful gaming console with its sleek and compact design, is the best way to keep the gamers of the family engaged favorite games ready and waiting

For the tech-savvy:

· Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): The best sounding Echo Dot yet, with deeper bass and clearer vocals than all previous generations. Voice control Alexa is compatible with smart appliances like lights, ACs, TVs, geysers and a perfect partner for daily reminders

· Amkette iGrip Drive Long Arm Premium Mobile Holder: Amkette iGrip Drive Long Arm Car Phone Holder is crafted to be the ultimate no compromise car mount providing maximum stability

· boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds: With a playback time of up to 42 hours including 6 hours of nonstop playtime for earbuds, gift the experience of a new generation of audio this Rakhi

· Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop: The laptop comes with features such as adaptive thermals, comfort view to reduce harmful blue light emissions. It is an ideal all-day companion

· iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Experience the future of lightning-fast speed and seamless connectivity, allowing you to enjoy superfast 5G video streaming, uninterrupted video calls, and enhanced connectivity

· MI Power Bank: The MI Power Bank comes with a 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, 18W Fast Charging, triple port output, and dual input port that keeps the battery full on the go

· Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch: A savvy watch with Amoled Display, that tracks heart rate, movement and calories, makes for a fashionable accessory and a Rakhi gifting option

· OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: With a 5500 mAh battery & reverse charging, ditch the power bank and press play all day with the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

· Samsung 108 cm D Series Crystal: Elevating the viewing experience with 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart TV features, the Samsung D series crystal makes for the perfect addition to spruce up sibling’s living room

· SKYCELL Universal Mobile Holder: Super firm and 100% safe with silicon holder strap, the whole set is made of aluminum to make the motorcycle phone holder a smooth touch

