Celebrating Telugu Flavours

Marking the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti, The Leela Hyderabad is set to offer a specially curated Sankranti Thali, bringing together authentic Telugu flavours and festive delicacies. Available from 14th to 18th January, the thali will be served during lunch hours from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

Curated to reflect the essence of Sankranti Panduga, the menu showcases a balanced spread of traditional dishes prepared using regional recipes and seasonal ingredients. Guests can choose from both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali options.

The vegetarian thali features a refreshing Cherukurasam as the welcome drink, followed by appetisers such as Minapa Garelu and Pesara Punugulu. The main course includes Chikkudukaya Tomato Kura, Gummadikaya Kura, Mukkala Pulusu, and Mudda Pappu, accompanied by Poori, Pulagam, Steamed Rice, and Curd Rice. Desserts include festive favourites like Bobbattu and Chekkara Pongali, along with traditional Sankranti snacks such as Ariselu, Sakinalu, Chekka Garelu, and Garjelu.

The non-vegetarian thali opens with Cherukurasam, followed by appetisers including Yerra Karam Kodi and Tawa Chepa. The spread features signature dishes such as Natu Kodi Kura, Mutton Curry, and Bendakaya Royyala Kura, served with traditional rice preparations and classic festive desserts and snacks.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Gopalkrishnan, General Manager, The Leela Hyderabad, said, “Makar Sankranti is a festival deeply rooted in gratitude, tradition, and togetherness. Through this specially curated Sankranti Thali, we aim to offer our guests an authentic festive dining experience that celebrates the richness of Telugu cuisine.”

Adding to this, Chef Kumar, The Leela Hyderabad, said, “The menu has been thoughtfully crafted to preserve traditional flavours while maintaining the finesse expected from The Leela. Each dish reflects the essence of Sankranti celebrations and home-style festive cooking.”

The Makar Sankranti Thali at The Leela Hyderabad promises a culturally immersive dining experience, celebrating the spirit of the harvest festival through food, tradition, and hospitality.