Celebs who made eco-friendly fashion look effortlessly glam

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword, it's becoming the new face of fashion. From red carpets to runway shows, these celebrities are proving that eco-friendly choices can be just as glamorous. Here’s a look at style icons who are embracing mindful fashion without compromising on elegance or individuality.

Rakul Preet Singh

From being a Delhi girl with big dreams to becoming one of Bollywood’s most admired faces, Rakul Preet Singh’s rise has been marked by grace and consistency. In a recent look, she embraced timeless elegance with a vintage bouquet saree by Navyasa by Liva, an ensemble that goes beyond aesthetics. Crafted from sustainable fabric, the saree reflects a growing shift in fashion where conscious choices meet contemporary style. The fluid drape and thoughtful design not only highlight Rakul’s effortless charm but also signal the industry’s move towards more mindful fashion. With every detail rooted in responsibility, this look proves that glamour and sustainability can beautifully coexist.

Tejasswi Prakash

Walking the talk of sustainability, Tejasswi Prakash turned heads in a beautifully crafted ensemble made with eco-conscious Livaeco fabrics that champion both comfort and fluidity. Her look was a celebration of mindful fashion, where style doesn’t come at the planet’s expense. The runway further echoed this narrative with collections designed using responsibly sourced materials. From breezy silhouettes to contemporary ethnic wear, each collection showcased how sustainability can seamlessly blend with modern design, proving that conscious choices are shaping the future of fashion.

Dia Mirza

Over time, Dia has stunned many with her ability to blend sustainability with glamour in a remarkable way. She is often spotted in traditional Indian wear in earthy tones and organic fabrics like Viscose on festive occasions. She has also been seen in sustainable couture by SWGT at various red-carpet events. Dia’s choices advocate that fashion can be both mindful and magnificent.

Anupriya Goenka

The show reached its high point with actor Anupriya Goenka gracing the runway as the showstopper for Navyasa by Liva, embodying the spirit of fluid elegance in a saree crafted from sustainable fabric. With every step, she reflected the collection’s core values of freedom, femininity, and intention. The silhouettes flowed with ease, and the palette spoke of quiet strength and natural grace, reinforcing the idea that fashion can be both beautiful and responsible.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari may be new to films, but her fashion choices reflect a maturity rooted in confidence and authenticity. Inspired by her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, Palak’s style mantra begins with comfort, choosing pieces that make her feel good from the inside out. Whether it’s laid-back denim or an elegant saree, her wardrobe reflects ease, individuality, and mindful choices.

During a recent shoot, Palak was seen in a flowy Navyasa by Liva saree that not only mirrored her graceful energy but was also crafted from sustainable fabric. The ensemble was a quiet nod to the growing movement toward fashion that cares, not just about aesthetics, but also about its impact on the planet. In embracing such choices, Palak represents a new generation that’s redefining glamour with intention and staying true to both personal style and a more conscious way of dressing.