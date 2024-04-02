Chaitra Navratri 2024 calendar: Dates and Significance

Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival spanning nine days, commencing from the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. In 2024, it is scheduled to commence on April 9 and conclude on April 17. Among the four Navratris celebrated annually, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri hold particular prominence across India.

Deity Worship and Special Occasions

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees venerate Maa Durga and her nine divine forms, known as Navdurgas. These include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Additionally, the festival culminates with the celebration of Ram Navami, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Calendar: Schedule of Events

April 9 - Ghatasthapana Puja, Maa Shailputri (Color theme: Red)

April 10 - Maa Brahmacharini (Color theme: Dark Blue)

April 11 - Maa Chandraghanta (Color theme: Yellow)

April 12 - Maa Kushmanda (Color theme: Green)

April 13 - Skanda Mata (Color theme: Grey)

April 14 - Maa Katyayani (Color theme: Orange)

April 15 - Maha Saptami, Maa Kaalratri (Color theme: White)

April 16 - Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja (Color theme: Pink)

April 17 - Rama Navami (Color theme: Sky Blue)

Observances and Rituals during Chaitra Navratri

Throughout the nine days, devotees partake in fasting, prayers, and visits to temples to honor the Navdurgas and Maa Durga. Each day is marked by distinct prayers and rituals, with devotees abstaining from certain foods and engaging in acts of devotion.

The festival commences with Ghatasthapana, a crucial and auspicious ritual symbolizing the presence of Maa Durga, where a Kalash is established. Subsequently, each day is dedicated to the worship of a specific avatar of Maa Durga.

The eighth and ninth days of the festival, Ashtami and Navami, hold paramount significance. On Ashtami, devotees revere young girls, considering them incarnations of Goddess Durga in a youthful form. On Navami, Ram Navami is observed, honoring Lord Rama's birth. Celebrations entail temple visits, song recitals, and fasting to seek blessings from Lord Ram and Maa Durga.