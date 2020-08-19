Chetan Bhagat releases a cinematic trailer of his new book

Chetan Bhagat in his new book, 'One Arranged Murder' brings back Keshav Rajpurohit from 'The Girl in Room 105', the story revolves around his 'ex best-friend' Saurabh getting set for an arranged marriage which leads to murder. He has released a cinematic trailer as part of promotions. The trailer features Vikrant Massey narrating a tale of suspense, thrill and mystery as Keshav Rajpurohit.

Delete Edit

He introduces his best friend Saurabh who used to run a detective agency with him. As opposed to Keshav's love story, Saurabh's story starts in a setup of an arranged marriage. Saurabh and Prerna, absolutely giddy in love have their whole world turn upside down when something unthinkable happens! Filled with elements of surprise, the trailer has left viewers on tenterhooks to know more of what ensues later! The new book of the famous author is being published by Westland Publishers.



Speaking about his upcoming book's promo Chetan Bhagat said, "One Arranged Murder's promo video is quite special as it is a movie style promo for a book! The idea was to find a way to reach the young generation, especially in the current Corona times, and get them interested in a book again. The cover reveal alone had an excellent reaction on social media and the trailer, which involves a mysterious death on the Karvachauth night will add to the excitement."

"I am grateful to my friend Vikrant Massey who took keen interest in the promo. He is an extremely talent actor and is very flexible and easy going while working together." He added.