Citizens can monitor COVID-19 with colour code

As the people are getting exposed to the fast-spreading coronavirus, colour codes have been announced which may help the people to monitor the situation and the government to enhance the effort where needed.

Green, Yellow, Orange and Red zones have been introduced to perform quick tests so that travel restrictions are imposed at borders and checkpoints.

Here's what the various zones tell about...

Green Zone: The area refers to unconfirmed cases or with a few infected patients arriving from other countries.

People in these zones have to follow social distancing, hand washings and using masks and gloves.

Yellow Zone: The zone refers to a few confirmed cases but without clusters of community transmission. Identify contacts of confirmed cases and monitor their health condition. People should avoid nonessential gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Orange Zone: Areas that are adjacent to the Red Zones or with small clusters. People should increase personal protection including facial masks. The government should disinfect public places and increase test capacity and speed.

Red Zone: Countries that have sustained community transmission. Travel for essential purposes has been restricted. Schools, places of worship and businesses have to be closed. Lockdown has to be announced to keep the people indoors.