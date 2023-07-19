Comic Con India's first edition in Chennai announced!

Comic Con India, the largest pop culture celebration in the sub-continent, is thrilled to announce the exciting launch of its First Edition in Chennai. Taking place from 17th – 18th February 2024, this highly anticipated event promises to immerse fans in a world of comics, manga, anime, and all things pop culture. Comic Con India is back on-ground and ready to bring the magic of pop culture, this time to the vibrant city of Chennai. The event will showcase a plethora of international and Indian comic creators, renowned artists, and popular industry names at the first edition of Comic Con India in Chennai.

"We are thrilled to bring Comic Con India's First Edition to the city of Chennai, a vibrant hub of art and entertainment. Chennai has a passionate community of pop culture enthusiasts, and we are excited to provide them with an unforgettable experience filled with comics, creativity, and connection. We aim to recognize and celebrate the city's significance as a hub for creativity and its immense contribution to the pop culture landscape. We are excited to provide Chennai with an unforgettable experience filled with comics, creativity, and connection, and create a platform to showcase and support the incredible talent within India." - Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India.

So, it’s time to cosplay and slay! Mark your calendars for 17th – 18th February 2024, & get ready for an epic celebration of pop culture, cosplay, and endless fandom in the vibrant city of Chennai.