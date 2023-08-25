Crafting Culture: Caprese's Tresna Collection Weaves Kashmiri Embroidery into a Tapestry of Modern Fashion

Caprese, India's leading luxury handbag brand, is delighted to unveil its latest handbag collection, The Tresna Collection. The Collection stands as a testament to Kashmir's embroidery heritage, where every stitch echoes the stories of generations past, intricately woven with artistry and tradition. Caprese is here with a fusion of classic techniques and modern styles, a perfect balance between heritage and innovation.

Crafted with Western fashion aesthetics in mind, the Tresna Collection effortlessly strides onto the European runways, emanating an air of elegance and charm. These bags are more than just accessories; they are an extension of a woman's essence, seamlessly blending style with functionality to cater to her daily needs. This collection not only exudes style and sophistication but also pays homage to the remarkable artisans – women war widows who have elevated their lives through their meticulously handcrafted designs.



Inviting you to experience the allure of the Tresna Collection – a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity, where each bag is more than an accessory; it's an expression of art, resilience, and the limitless potential of the human spirit.



Pushpita Gaur, Business Head at Caprese, said, "Fashion transcends trends; it's about creating lasting impressions through every accessory. The Tresna Collection is a celebration of artistic excellence and contemporary fashion. These hand-embroidered Kashmir handbags pay homage to the rich heritage of craftsmanship while embodying luxury and style."



Beyond aesthetics, the Tresna Collection offers spaciousness and functionality, rendering these handbags versatile companions for various occasions. Whether it's a formal event, casual outing, or special celebration, these hand-embroidered Kashmiri designs add a touch of sophistication and elegance to every ensemble.



Priced from Rs 1899 to Rs 3499, the collection ensures accessibility, appealing to a wide range of customers who value quality, craftsmanship, and distinctive design. It will be available in Caprese’s retail stores, website, and on Myntra, ensuring fashion enthusiasts can effortlessly embrace this harmonious blend of heritage and modernity, trends and styles.

