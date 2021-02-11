Crafts Council of Telangana to present Sanmaan-2021 Awards

'Kausalyam' an exhibition of designers and weavers drawn from all over India will be held in the city from 11 to 13th February in the city at CCT Spaces in Banjara Hills.

Sanmaan Awards will also be presented to those individuals and organizations in recognition to their contribution in Handicrafts and Handlooms. Jagada Rajappa, an expert in the field of Vegetable Dyes in Handlooms and Handicrafts and a past recipient of the Sanmaan Award for Lifetime Achievement will grace as Chief Guest4, Inaugurate the Kausalyam 2021 and present the Sanmaan Awards.

The awards will be presented in eight categories. Chintakindi Mallesham, the inventor of ASU Machine will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award. Jonnalagadda Niranjan, who innovated Kalamkari Paintings in contemporary designs but has followed the traditional process will be given away Craftpreneur Award.

Kola Rajeswari, Kalingapatnam Usha both the skilled weavers will be felicitated with Excellence in Handloom Award (State level). Both these skilled weavers were part of Gaurang Shah's team. They recreated the timeless masterpieces of Raja Ravi Verma in Khadi.

Mobina Bano, hailing from Kota, Rajasthan, who has been weaving from the age of 15 will be presented Excellence in Handloom Award (National level) and Ambika Devi Soni, who endeavoured to preserve and sustain the art of Madhubani Painting will be bestowed with Excellence in Handicrafts Award (National level)

Sapavat Kamala Yadagiri of Crafts Council of Telangana Banjara Needle work group will be honoured with Excellence in Handicrafts Award (State Level). Naveena Dosada will be recognized with a Child Artisan Award for not only pursuing the family's traditional craft of silver filigree work but also helping her father Krishnachari in projecting their products on online platforms.

Designers like Bodhi, Weavers Studio, Naturally, Manas Ghorai, Pradeep Pillai Bhanavi's, Vaya, Village Art, MARM, Label Saurav Das and Blue Lotus to name a few will participate in the exhibition.

The exhibition will feature bandhani from Sidr Craft, chikankari from Saman Chikan Art, kalamkari from Dwaraka Plus, Ajrak from Gamthiwala, batik from Shunya Batik, kutch embroidered blouses, sarees & dupattas from Shrujan. Apart from these we have Orissa sarees from Tarini.These are only the tip of the ice-berg.

Ramkumar Halder is bringing matka, phulia and khadi jamdani sarees, Chaman Premji siju, his unique bujodi sarees & stoles. Niyaz Ali has a wonderful collection of zari kota doria sarees. To add to this collection is weavers' story with a range of benarasi, tanchoi sarees. Sumeru Handlooms will bring a range of mangalgiri sarees. Hastakaar has a wide variety of woven sarees and Asal is getting a collection of yardage in vegetable dyes and organic food and cosmetics. Revival is showcasing Parsi garha Borders, dupattas & sarees.

Designer Gaurang is bringing his new children's collection under the brand Little Gaurang. This year it will be aesthetic sense with a balanced mix of tradition and contemporary

Crafts Council of Telangana continues and looks forward to working towards revitalizing weaving & crafts keeping the contemporary market in mind.

This year the emphasis is on helping the weaver's designers and crafts people as they have suffered greatly in the pandemic. Crafts Council of Telangana (CCT) is a non-profit organization. It works for the development of Handicrafts and Handlooms in the state of Telangana. It is affiliated to Crafts Council of India.

CCT promotes Handlooms and Handicrafts providing marketing avenues like KAUSALYAM to craftsmen, empowering them with better opportunities and thereby improving their economic conditions.

CCT's aim to motivate artisans and provide them with the much-needed market exposure led to starting the prestigious 'Sanmaan' awards in the year 2006. Every year the Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an artisan or crafts person who has contributed substantially to Handicrafts. We also honour a State level and National level artisan from the Handicraft and Handloom sector.

The Council's activities include interacting continuously with craft entrepreneurs and designers who are working with artisans from across India with the aim to provide them with design innovation and better market opportunities. CCT supports these craft entrepreneurs with the Sanmaan Craftpreneur Award.