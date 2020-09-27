Daughters Day 2020: Daughters Who Made India Proud

Daughters Day is celebrated to accolade and rejoice daughters in our life. We always celebrate it on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, Daughter's Day is falling on September 27, Sunday.

The day celebrates the special relationship that parents share with their sweet daughters. Earlier, this day was introduced to decrease the shame in some countries attached to having a girl in place of a boy child. In developed countries, the daughter's day is observed to celebrate the joy of having a baby girl and bringing her up. Daughter's today, more than ever before, have gone against the grain of male-dominated societies and cultures.

Even though there are numerous Indian daughter's deserving of honour in their field of excellence, we name a few famous Indian women here who left a lasting impression on the world.

Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi

In 1887, Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi became the first Indian female physician. She was the first woman from our country who got trained in Western medicine but also the first woman to travel to the USA.

Arati Saha

In 1959 Arati Saha became the first Indian and Asian woman to swim across the English Channel. She even became the first female sportsperson to be awarded Padma Shri in 1960.

Bachendri Pal

In 1984, Bachendri Pal was the first Indian woman who reached the summit of Mount Everest. Later, she led expeditions in 1993, 1994 and 1997 with a team of only women in 'Indo-Nepalese Women's Mount Everest Expedition,' 'The Great Indian Women's Rafting Voyage' and 'First Indian Women Trans-Himalayan Expedition.'

CB Muthamma

CB Muthamma was the first woman to qualify the civil service examination and joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1949. She also became the first Indian woman diplomat and later became the first woman ambassador. Initially, she was posted to the Indian embassy in Paris.

Cornelia Sorabji

Cornelia Sorabji became the first woman advocate of India. She became the first woman to study law at Oxford University in 1889.

Homai Vyarawalla

Homai Vyarawalla was India's first woman photo-journalist. From clicking the first flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort on 16th August 1947 to the cremation of world-renowned personages such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Indira Gandhi

India's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi served our country for one decade, i.e., from 1966 to 1977. Indira Gandhi was entitled as the "Woman of the Millennium" in a poll which was organised by BBC in 1999. She was even the first Indian woman to receive the Bharat Ratna award in 1971.

Kalpana Chawla

Kalpana Chawla became the first Indian woman who went to space in 1997, as a mission specialist and a primary robotic arm operator.

Kamlabai Kamat and Durgabai

Daughter Kamlabai Kamat and mother Durgabai were the first female actresses of Bollywood. She was only four years old when first appeared on stage, and after that, there has been no looking back. The mother and daughter also appeared together in Dadasaheb Phalke's Mohini Bhasmasur.

Kamaljit Sandhu

Kamaljit Sandhu is the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal in Asian Games, Jakarta In 1970. She took part in the 400 m race and covered the distance in 57.3 seconds. She also received the Padma Shri award in 1971.

Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi joined Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972. She was the first woman officer in India. Later in 2003, Kiran Bedi also became the first woman who got appointed as the United Nations Civil Police adviser.

Justice M Fathima Beevi

In 1989, Justice M Fathima Beevi became the first female judge who was appointed to the Supreme Court of India.

Mumtaz Qazi

Mumtaz Qazi is Asia's first woman who drove diesel loco.

Pratibha Patil

India's first woman President, Pratibha Patil, held the office from July 2007 to July 2012.

Priya Jhingan

Priya Jhingan was the first lady cadet who joined the Indian Army in 1993, with a dream to serve the Indian Army.

Razia Sultan

In the 13th century, Razia Sultan was the first female ruler of Delhi Sultanate.

Reita Faria Powel

Reita Faria Powel was an Indian model, doctor and beauty queen. Reita was also the first Asian woman to win the Miss World title in 1966. She was even the first Miss World winner to qualify as a doctor.

Sarla Thakral

Sarla Thakral was the first woman in our country to fly an aircraft. She got the license for flying aircraft when she was 21 years old. After receiving the license, she completed one thousand hours of flying an aircraft and became the first woman pilot to obtain 'A' license. She also attained the title of the first Indian to get airmail pilot's licence.

Surekha Yadav

Surekha Yadav became Asia's first woman to pilot suburban train in the year 1988. For Central Railways she drove the first Ladies Special local train. In April 2000 it was initially introduced in the four metro cities by Mamata Banerjee the then Railway Minister.