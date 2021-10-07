Deck up your corners

With precious space at a premium, every little empty nook or awkward corner is an opportunity to let creativity flow and pack a punch with storage rather than letting them go to waste.

Rachna Agarwal, Founder and Design Ideator, Studio IAAD, shares some chic decoration ideas that translate boring corners into eye-catching, inviting spaces.

Provide a biophilic touch

A hint of verdant energises a dull nook and makes one feel closer to nature. Add some subtle touches like stone tiling or even water features to create the feel of an outdoor spot. Opt for tall plants with large sprigs of green or multiple smaller ones on the shelves. Arranging plants at varying heights add dimension to the display.

Tip: Shun that air purifier and look for indoor plants that help purify the air like Aloe Vera, Peace Lily, etc.

Set up storage

Think squeezing storage into a super-small corner seems impossible? A tiny vanity, cabinet, or console punctuates a boring nook with oodles of colour and enhances functionality. Wall-mounted cubby storage can transform a tight corner into a fully functional cabinet for mail, books, and small items.

Tip: Layer it with some tchotchke or a wall mirror to create a vignette.

Bring in a piece de resistance

A unique artwork, painting or even a sculpture can spruce up the aesthetics of a corner and make a stylish statement without eating into the square footage area. Create an art nook or gallery with an asymmetric display. You can paint the wall in a swoon-worthy backdrop and make it the focal point for your statement pieces.

Tip: Cramped corner with no windows? Hang a mirror to create the illusion of space and expanse.

Convert it into a workstation

Bring in a sleek floating or folding desk to convert an empty corner into a functional zone. If space permits, go for a mid-century or classic desk that evokes a sense of calm and imbues elegance. Complete the look with a table lamp or pendant light for illumination.

Tip: Squeeze in a petite chair to accentuate the functionality of your workstation.

Message corner

Miss messages or forgetting chores? Set up a small message corner with a chalkboard or regular board for sticky notes. Bring in drawers for necessities like pens, paper, scissors and other accessories.

Tip: A vintage telephone lends character to the decor.

Build a window nook

A custom window nook not only offers extra seating it also gives more dimension to awkward corners. Window nooks serve as a great spot to dine with friends or cuddle up with a book. The light streaming in also induces a happy mood to brighten the ambience of your home.

Tip: Throw in some colourful cushions or curtains for a warm and inviting vibe.