Delhi Art week kicks off from April 3

A new independent and collaborative initiative by the capital city's leading contemporary art galleries titled Delhi Art Week (DAW) aims to bring fresh energy to the Capital's art scene. The event will take place in the first week of April.



According to a statement from the organisers, it aims to bring together private and public art institutions to raise awareness, educate and focus attention on modern and contemporary art in New Delhi.

This art-focused week will witness curated shows, talks and walkthroughs from about 37 galleries and institutions in their own spaces in the city. New Delhi has been divided into four 'art zones' where one can find clusters of galleries and institutions listed in each zone. These location-based art zones are seen on an interactive map on delhiartweek.com which also has exhibition and walkthrough details for all participating art institutions. "The inaugural edition of Delhi Art Week will enhance, encourage and increase the synergy within the arts for public and art-loving audience in the capital. It aims to bring back audiences to the galleries and museums in the pandemic era," said the organisers.

The co-organisers Tariq Allana (Associate Director, Art Heritage), Sunaina Anand (Director, Art Alive Gallery) and Reena Lath (Director, Akar Prakar) share, "Delhi Art Week 2021 is a celebration of visual arts spread over a week across the city of Delhi. With over 50 exhibitions showcasing more than 250 modern and contemporary artists, DAW aims to engage and energise, established and emerging collectors and art enthusiasts at our galleries and institutions, leading to a self-sustaining model for the art community. It is a collective and focused effort which aims to strengthen ties between different players of art fraternity."