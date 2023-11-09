Dhanteras 2023: Key Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Gold This Diwali

Dhanteras, a significant Hindu festival celebrated just before Diwali, marks the beginning of the festival of lights and is believed to bring in prosperity and good fortune. Celebrated this year on November 10, Dhanteras involves worship of Goddess Laxmi and the purchase of gold, silver, or precious metals. However, before diving into the auspicious act of buying gold, consider a few crucial factors.

Investing in gold isn't just a cultural tradition; it's a smart financial move. Gold's value tends to appreciate over time, making it a reliable investment. Yet, making an informed decision is crucial due to the significant financial commitment involved. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a first-time buyer, understanding the following pointers will help you make a wise choice.

Budget Planning: Before anything else, establish a budget. Figure out how much you can comfortably invest in gold without straining your finances. Striking a balance between your desire for a beautiful piece of jewellery and a sound investment is essential.

Authenticity and Purity: Gold jewellery comes in various purity levels, commonly measured in karats. While 24-karat gold is pure, it's too soft for jewellery. Common choices include 22, 18, and 14-karat gold. Ensure the jeweller provides a proper purity certificate, and double-check the hallmark to verify the gold's quality.

Buy from a Reputable Source: Choose a reputable and established jeweller. Seek recommendations from friends and family or do some online research to identify trustworthy stores. Reputable jewellers are more likely to provide genuine products and transparent pricing.

Hallmark Certification: Always look for hallmark certification on gold jewelry. It indicates the purity and authenticity of the metal. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifies gold in India. This certification is crucial to ensure you're getting the quality you're paying for.

Market Rates: Keep an eye on current gold market rates, as they can fluctuate daily. Check them before making a purchase and use this information to negotiate a fair price with the jeweller.

Making Charges: Be aware of the making charges, which are additional costs associated with crafting the jewellery. Different jewellers may have different making charges, so compare prices at multiple shops for a better deal.

Payment Method: Decide on your preferred payment method. Some jewellers offer discounts for cash payments, while others may have installment plans. Choose a method that suits your budget and preferences.

Documentation: Keep all receipts, certificates, and invoices related to your purchase. This documentation will be crucial for any future transactions, including selling or assessing the value of your gold.