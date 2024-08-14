Divine Solitaire ropes in Bollywood Actor Vaani Kapoor as the Face of The Solitaire Festival of India Campaign

Mumbai: Divine Solitaires, a leading diamond solitaire jewellery brand that unveiled the 3rd edition of The Solitaire Festival of India (TSFI) in association with Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor a week ago has already clocked a positive response from partner jeweller stores and customers alike. In its last two editions more than 12500 gifts where given and won by the customers who bought during the festival. This year also there is a lot of excitement among consumers, especially since gold prices have fallen after the budget and diamonds too have become more affordable.

TSFI, known as India’s biggest diamond solitaire promotion, is running in 200+ partner jeweller stores of Divine Solitaires in 100+ cities across India and their online platforms, displaying world’s finest diamond solitaires set in stunning designs. Starting at only INR 20,000 and onwards, these stunning natural diamond solitaire collections are attracting customers with different budgets ahead of the festive and wedding season. Divine Solitaires, which never discounts its products, and they are always sold at their nationwide standard sticker prices, brings this promotion every year in August to reward its customers and delight them with prizes and gifts. It is also the time when fresh designs are unveiled and it’s a great opportunity for diamond lovers to buy into the latest trends early and be rewarded for it too!

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, the face of the festival, is featured wearing a 3-carat diamond solitaire ring, a two-line solitaire necklace, and solitaire studs for the promotions of The Solitaire Festival.

"Solitaires symbolize love, commitment, and promise, and Divine Solitaires offers the finest to celebrate your milestones. With a variety of stunning designs to choose from, The Solitaire Festival encourages customers to purchase solitaires and adds excitement by rewarding them with gifts and prizes." said Vaani Kapoor.

This annual event is open to all until August 31st. Customers can shop at the stores of the 200+ partner Jewellers like Senco, Ranka Jewellers, Reliance Jewels, Khimji, and so many more across the country as well online. They can browse through and purchase the best quality diamond solitaire jewellery with Hearts & Arrows (Ex. Ex. Ex.) Plus cut at standard and transparent prices across. This is the time to get rewarded and customers get assured gifts as well get a chance win some fantastic prizes with weekly mega draws scheduled for August 11, 17 and 24 and grand bumper draw on 4th September, featuring exciting prizes ranging from iPhones, TVs, laptops to cars and SUVs.

“The whole idea of hosting the TSFI each year is to allow every customer who aspires to own and buy the best quality solitaires an opportunity to see, feel and touch the finest gems in the market and make an informed choice when it comes to their purchases. Our customers can be assured of our unmatched promise of Quality Guarantee and Pricing transparency. We offer nothing but the best to enable them to celebrate and cherish the most divine moments of life like engagements, weddings, anniversaries and birthdays” said Jignesh Mehta, Founder of Divine Solitaires who has been revolutionizing the diamond buying experience for consumers across the world since he founded Divine Solitaires in 2006.

Customers from varied placed like Jamnagar, Kolkata, Patna, Indore, Pune, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Gurgaon have won prizes like SUVs, cars, iPhone and more. Shri Dileep Sanghvi from Ahmedabad was elated last year when he won a car and said “Winning the car last year was a most wonderful surprise and double one for my wife for whom I had purchased a solitaire ring from Divine for our 10th anniversary. I am looking forward to this year’s festival too. Buying solitaire is becoming a habit now.”