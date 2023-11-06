Diwali 2023: Customs and traditions you should know

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the biggest festivals of the year and is just around the corner. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. Every tradition, from wearing new clothes to lighting diyas, has its own importance. This year, Diwali falls on November 12. Like every festival, Diwali has a beautiful variety of customs and traditions that add vibrancy to the celebration.

Check out the top five Diwali customs and traditions here:

Cleaning

Diwali remains incomplete without the usual pre-Diwali cleansing rituals. During this time, every nook and corner of the house is diligently cared for, ensuring that it radiates cleanliness. This practice has its roots in the belief that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha favour homes that are not only scrupulously clean but also beautifully decorated. Beyond its spiritual meaning, the act of cleaning serves as a symbol of spreading positivity and the joy of celebrating with both family and guests. Ultimately, a meticulously clean and well-decorated home sets the ideal mood for holiday celebrations.

Lakshmi Pooja

During Diwali, people, along with their entire families, come together to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. They supplicate Goddess Lakshmi to grant them and their loved ones the blessings of wealth, opulence, prosperity and good fortune. At the same time, they call on Lord Ganesha to grant them the gifts of wisdom and intellect and at the same time remove any obstacles in their path.

Shopping

Among the various festivals celebrated in India, none match the remarkable increase in commercial activity seen during Diwali. Among the five days of Diwali festivities, Dhanteras stands out as being particularly auspicious for the purchase of gold and silver. This period witnesses significant demand for kitchenware, electronics, gadgets, furniture, clothing and a wide range of popular gift options. Additionally, it is worth noting that Diwali also sparks increased interest in investments, including automobiles and new property acquisitions.

Decor

The festival of lights, Diwali, finds all its splendour in the radiant array of lights, flowers and other exquisite decorations. While the traditional practice is to fill handmade earthen lamps with oil or ghee, a charming array of lights serves this purpose equally beautifully. Also, Rangoli, an essential element of decoration, adorns the entrance of houses. Rooted in Hindu mythology, Diwali commemorates the triumph of righteousness over malevolence and the joyful return of Lord Rama, accompanied by his brother Lakshmana and his wife Sita, after a 14-year period of exile.

Exchange gifts

One of the most universally observed customs throughout the festival is the act of spreading joy through the exchange of gifts. The shopping malls are decorated with a variety of sweets, dry fruits, food baskets and various gift packages. This is the season when families and friends come together to participate in a great celebration.