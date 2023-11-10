Diwali 2023: Deepavali Wishes, and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Diwali is the biggest and brightest festival celebrated by Hindus all over the world. It is a festival of lights that symbolizes the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. Diwali is celebrated for five days, and each day has its own special significance. This year the celebrations start with Dhanteras on Friday, November 10. Lakshmi Pujan is on Sunday, November 12.

DIWALI 2023 DATE AND TIME IN INDIA

• November 10 Dhanteras – Puja Muhurat 6.20 PM – 8.20 PM

• November 11 Choti Diwali – Puja Muhurat 11.57 PM – 12.48 PM

• November 12 Diwali – Puja Muhurat 5.40 PM – 7.36 PM

• November 13 Govardhan Puja – Puja Muhurat 6.45 AM – 9 AM

• November 14 Bhaiya Dooj – Puja Muhurat 1.30 PM – 3.45 PM

HAPPY DIWALI 2023 WISHES AND QUOTES

• Wishing you a Diwali that shines as bright as your smile.

• May the festival of lights illuminate your path to success and happiness.

• Let the light of Diwali fill your life with joy and prosperity.

• May this Diwali bring you health, wealth, and endless blessings.

• On this auspicious occasion, may your life be as colourful and bright as the Diwali lights.

• Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and sweet moments.

• As you celebrate Diwali, may your dreams and aspirations be fulfilled.

• May the warmth and glow of Diwali fill your heart with happiness.

• This Diwali, may the darkness of ignorance be replaced by the light of knowledge.

• May your home be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and love.

• Wishing you a Diwali that’s as sweet and joyful as a box of sweets.

• May the divine light of Diwali bring peace to your life and the world.

• On this Diwali, may you find inner peace and spiritual growth.

• As you light the Diwali lamps, may your life be illuminated with love and happiness.

• May your life be as colourful and bright as the fireworks of Diwali.

• Diwali is the festival of lights, but it is also the festival of hope and new beginnings.

• Diwali is the time to reflect on the past year and look forward to the new one. It is a time to celebrate the good in our lives and to let go of the bad.

• Diwali is a time to come together with family and friends and to celebrate the light that is within each of us.

• Diwali is a time to give thanks for all that we have and to share our blessings with others.

• Diwali is a time to be happy and to spread joy to others.

DIWALI 2023 SIGNIFICANCE

Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. Diwali is also a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the good things in life.

DIWALI 2023 CELEBRATION

• On the first day of Diwali, people clean their homes and businesses to prepare for the arrival of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

• On the second day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and auspicious beginnings.

• On the third day, people celebrate Govardhan Puja, which commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over Indra, the king of gods.

• On the fourth day, people celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi, which commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura, a demon king.

• On the fifth and final day of Diwali, people celebrate Bhai Dooj, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

DIWALI 2023 FAQs

WHAT IS DIWALI

A Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights that celebrates the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

WHAT IS DHANTERAS

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. It is a day to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, into our homes. On this day, people clean their homes and businesses, decorate them with lights and flowers, and buy new utensils, jewellery, and other items to attract Lakshmi's blessings.

WHAT IS CHHOTI DIWALI

Chhoti Diwali is the second day of the Diwali festival. It is a day to worship Lakshmi and Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and auspicious beginnings. On this day, people offer prayers and gifts to Lakshmi and Ganesha, seeking their blessings for wealth, prosperity, and success.

WHEN IS DIWALI CELEBRATED

Diwali is celebrated on the darkest night of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika, which usually falls in October or November.

HOW IS DIWALI CELEBRATED?

Diwali is celebrated with lights, fireworks, parties and prayers. People clean their homes and businesses, decorate them with lights and flowers and worship the gods and goddesses Lakshmi and Ganesha.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF LIGHTS ON DIWALI?

The lights symbolize the victory of good over evil and the triumph of hope over despair.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF FIREWORKS ON DIWALI?

Fireworks are used to drive away evil spirits and celebrate the joy of the festival.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF THE HOLIDAYS IN DIWALI?

Parties are a way to celebrate with family and friends and share the bounty of the festival.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF PRAYERS IN DIWALI?

Prayers are a way of thanking the gods and goddesses for their blessings and asking for their continued guidance and protection.