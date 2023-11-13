Diwali 2023: Post-festival skin and hair care tips to revive your glow

Diwali isn't just a one-day affair—it's a series of celebrations that span weeks, including festivals like Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, Kali Chaudas, and Naraka Chaturdashi. Amidst the joy, however, overeating sweets, stressful party hosting, and heavy makeup use can take a toll, exacerbated by the pollution from firecrackers. To help your hair and skin recover, here are four simple steps.

1. Give Your Skin a Breather:

After the Diwali festivities, your skin deserves a break. Simplify your skincare routine with double cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturising. During the day, protect your skin with SPF 30 or higher. Treat yourself to a suitable face mask and consider a makeup hiatus. Indulge in a steam bath to relax and unclog pores.

2. Focus on Scalp Care:

The particulate matter from Diwali can lead to ‘sensitive scalp syndrome’. Deep clean your hair and scalp using gentle, fragrance-free, and pH-balanced shampoos. Avoid chemical-heavy products that worsen sensitivity. Follow up with a hair mask or deep conditioning, especially if your hair tends to be dry. A soothing scalp massage with oil can also stimulate and nourish your scalp.

3. Cleanse from the Inside:

External care is vital, but internal care is irreplaceable. Maintain a balanced diet and regular exercise. Stay hydrated with seven to eight glasses of water daily. Ensure eight hours of restful sleep each night. These practices detoxify your body, restore balance, and accelerate cellular repair. Returning to a balanced lifestyle after Diwali indulgences is key to maintaining good hair, skin, and overall health.

4. Indulge in Relaxation:

During the post-Diwali detox, prioritise relaxation. Stress can impact your skin and hair. Incorporate relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or calming baths into your routine. Taking moments for yourself not only reduces stress but also contributes to a radiant and healthy appearance. After the festive hustle, dedicating time to relax and unwind can rejuvenate your overall well-being.