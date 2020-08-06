DIY at-home food and scotch cocktail pairings by diageo india
While at home with your loved ones, take out an evening to pair your drink with a plate of comfort food - as you eat, sip and share with your loved ones indoors.
PAIRING 1:
Cocktail – Pine By Me
Food: Crab and Mango on Crisps
Cocktail recipe curated by Asmani Subramanian - Diageo India, Luxury Portfolio Brand Ambassador
Food recipe curated by Gresham Fernandes, Culinary Director at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
PINE BY ME
Pair this scotch cocktail with a plate of crab salad and crisps for the perfect brunch accompaniment
Ingredients:
• 45ml Black & White scotch whisky
• 60m Fresh Pineapple Juice
• 5ml Blue Curaçao
• 5ml Coconut syrup
• 10ml Lime Juice
• Splash of Soda
Garnish:Pineapple Leaf & Edible Flower
Glassware: Tumbler glass or Highball glass
Method:
• Pour all the ingredients (except Soda) in a shaker, fill ice.
• Shake well strain into a glass filled with cracked ice cubes
• Top with Soda
• Garnish with Pineapple leaf and lavender flower
CRAB AND MANGO ON CRISPS
Ingredients: For the Crab Salad
• 200 gm crab meat(use pasteurized pre cleaned, but if you get your hands on fresh mud crab, steam them for around 15 minutes and save the juice to season the salad)
• 100gm fresh diced mango
• 60 gm fresh diced pineapple
• 1 tsp super fine diced mango ginger (fresh ginger
will do but, the local name is called ambahaldi which is ginger with a faint green mango flavor)
Ingredients: For the Dressing
• 30 gms Mayonnaise
• Juiceof 1 lime
• Salt as required
• Freshly grated Long Pepperas required
Ingredients: For the Crisps
• 100 gm Butter
• 20 gm Icing Sugar
• 120 gm Egg Whites
• 90 gm Flour
• 2 gm Salt
Method: For the Crab Salad
• Mix in all the ingredients for the salad and dressing separately
• Fold in the mix for the salad and dressing together
• Season more if required, keep it cool
Method: For the Crisps
Tip: The crisps may need some trial and error. Opt for unflavored sago papad, that is fried as an alternative
• Cream the butter with the icing sugar
• Mix the flour and salt
• Incorporate the egg whites into the butter, once mixed add the flour till the batter is smooth
• Rest for 15 minutes
• In a non-stick pan add a small dollop and flatten it evenly, cook on slow till it nice and crispy. Keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.
Serve the crab salad on the crisps (but eat immediately) or serve on ice with the warm crisps on the side.
PAIRING 2:
Cocktail – Citrus Got Real
Food: Potato Wedges
Cocktail recipe curated by Asmani Subramanian - Diageo India, Luxury Portfolio Brand Ambassador
Food recipe curated by Chef Sarah Todd
Citrus Got Real
Bring in the monsoon at home with this citrus flavoured drink! Pair it with some sweet potato fries for the perfect #EatSipShare match!
Ingredients:
• 60ml Black & White scotch whisky
• 20 ml lime juice
• 45 ml Orange Juice
Garnish: Lime Slice
Glassware: Highball or Tumbler glass
Method:
In a tall glass, add ice and pour the Black & White scotch. Next, add the lime juice and top it up with orange juice. Garnish with a slice of lime.
POTATO WEDGES: (Serves 2)
Ingredients:
• 4 medium sized potatoes
• 1 cup spiced kidney beans
• 2 spring onion
• 4 teaspoon chives
• 2 chilli (as per taste)
• 4 tablespoons sour cream
Method:
• Heat the oil in a pan and chop the potatoes into wedges
• Deep fry on medium high heat until golden brown
• Place on a plate and add in the spiced kidney beans, spring onion and sour cream. Mix well and garnish with chives and chill