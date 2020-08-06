DIY at-home food and scotch cocktail pairings by diageo india

PAIRING 1:

Cocktail – Pine By Me

Food: Crab and Mango on Crisps

Cocktail recipe curated by Asmani Subramanian - Diageo India, Luxury Portfolio Brand Ambassador

Food recipe curated by Gresham Fernandes, Culinary Director at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

PINE BY ME





Pair this scotch cocktail with a plate of crab salad and crisps for the perfect brunch accompaniment



Ingredients:

• 45ml Black & White scotch whisky

• 60m Fresh Pineapple Juice

• 5ml Blue Curaçao

• 5ml Coconut syrup

• 10ml Lime Juice

• Splash of Soda

Garnish:Pineapple Leaf & Edible Flower

Glassware: Tumbler glass or Highball glass

Method:

• Pour all the ingredients (except Soda) in a shaker, fill ice.

• Shake well strain into a glass filled with cracked ice cubes

• Top with Soda

• Garnish with Pineapple leaf and lavender flower

CRAB AND MANGO ON CRISPS





Ingredients: For the Crab Salad



• 200 gm crab meat(use pasteurized pre cleaned, but if you get your hands on fresh mud crab, steam them for around 15 minutes and save the juice to season the salad)

• 100gm fresh diced mango

• 60 gm fresh diced pineapple

• 1 tsp super fine diced mango ginger (fresh ginger

will do but, the local name is called ambahaldi which is ginger with a faint green mango flavor)

Ingredients: For the Dressing

• 30 gms Mayonnaise

• Juiceof 1 lime

• Salt as required

• Freshly grated Long Pepperas required

Ingredients: For the Crisps

• 100 gm Butter

• 20 gm Icing Sugar

• 120 gm Egg Whites

• 90 gm Flour

• 2 gm Salt

Method: For the Crab Salad

• Mix in all the ingredients for the salad and dressing separately

• Fold in the mix for the salad and dressing together

• Season more if required, keep it cool

Method: For the Crisps

Tip: The crisps may need some trial and error. Opt for unflavored sago papad, that is fried as an alternative

• Cream the butter with the icing sugar

• Mix the flour and salt

• Incorporate the egg whites into the butter, once mixed add the flour till the batter is smooth

• Rest for 15 minutes

• In a non-stick pan add a small dollop and flatten it evenly, cook on slow till it nice and crispy. Keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve the crab salad on the crisps (but eat immediately) or serve on ice with the warm crisps on the side.

PAIRING 2:

Cocktail – Citrus Got Real

Food: Potato Wedges

Cocktail recipe curated by Asmani Subramanian - Diageo India, Luxury Portfolio Brand Ambassador

Food recipe curated by Chef Sarah Todd

Citrus Got Real





Bring in the monsoon at home with this citrus flavoured drink! Pair it with some sweet potato fries for the perfect #EatSipShare match!



Ingredients:

• 60ml Black & White scotch whisky

• 20 ml lime juice

• 45 ml Orange Juice

Garnish: Lime Slice

Glassware: Highball or Tumbler glass

Method:

In a tall glass, add ice and pour the Black & White scotch. Next, add the lime juice and top it up with orange juice. Garnish with a slice of lime.

POTATO WEDGES: (Serves 2)

Ingredients:

• 4 medium sized potatoes

• 1 cup spiced kidney beans

• 2 spring onion

• 4 teaspoon chives

• 2 chilli (as per taste)

• 4 tablespoons sour cream

Method:

• Heat the oil in a pan and chop the potatoes into wedges

• Deep fry on medium high heat until golden brown

• Place on a plate and add in the spiced kidney beans, spring onion and sour cream. Mix well and garnish with chives and chill











