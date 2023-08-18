Do’s and Don’ts of Nag Panchami: Essential Guidelines for a Meaningful Celebration

NAG PANCHAMI 2023: Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to worshiping serpents or serpents. It is observed on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravana. This year it will be held on Monday, August 21. According to Drikpanchang, the muhurat puja is between 05:53 am and 08:30 am. Followers of Sanatana Dharma wake up early in the morning during Brahma Muhurta and engage in the worship of the serpent god with appropriate rituals. They seek to please Lord Shiva and invoke the serpent god's protection for their families.



During this festival, there are certain customs and practices that people adhere to. According to Hindu customs, snakes should not be killed and rather be respected and humbly asked to leave if they enter someone's home or get in the way. Hindus fast on this day and offer flowers, milk and sweets made from milk at temples and distribute Prasad to those in need to mark Nag Panchami. Here are some do's and don'ts associated with Nag Panchami:

NAG PANCHAMI 2023: DO’S

Worship the Serpent Deity

Offer prayers and perform rituals to the snake deities, usually represented by idols or images of snakes.

Visit the snake temples

There are many temples dedicated to snake deities throughout India. Visiting these temples and offering milk, flowers, and other offerings is a common practice.

Fast

Some people observe a partial fast or eat vegetarian meals on Nag Panchami as a form of religious observance.

Offer milk

Pour milk over idols or images of snakes as an act of reverence. This is a symbolic gesture to appease the serpent deities.

Educate and raise awareness

Take the opportunity to educate others about the significance of Nag Panchami and the importance of snake conservation.

NAG PANCHAMI 2023: DON’TS

Harmful snakes

It is important not to harm or kill snakes during Nag Panchami. The festival is all about reverence, and harming these creatures goes against their spiritual essence.

Taking snakes from the wild

Avoid capturing snakes from the wild to display during the festival. This can upset the ecosystem and harm snake populations.

Using poisonous snakes

Some unethical practices involve the use of venomous snakes for public display or entertainment. Avoid supporting or participating in such activities.

Wasted milk

While offering milk is a common practice, using excessive amounts of milk can lead to waste. Use a reasonable amount for the ritual.

Ignoring security

If you find a snake in your environment, keep a safe distance and avoid provoking it. Seek professional help to handle the situation.