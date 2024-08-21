Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Launches New Eye Hospital in Kakinada

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, a leading network of eye care centers in India, has expanded into Kakinada with the opening of its new facility in the city.

The new hospital, situated at Bhanugudi Junction in a spacious 9,200 sq ft area, boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure. It has been specially designed to provide comprehensive eye care and ensure efficient diagnosis and treatment. To celebrate the inauguration, the hospital is providing free consultations to all, in our Kakinada facility, until August 31, 2024.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Kakinada will serve as a comprehensive solution for all eye care needs. It features state-of-the-art equipment, including a modular operation theatre with a viewing gallery, specialised units for cataract, refractive, pediatric, and corneal care, an advanced optical display, and an on-site pharmacy.

In his address, Rahul Agarwal, COO – Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital said, “Our dedication to introducing advanced eye care techniques in Andhra Pradesh is unwavering. We already have a strong presence in Guntur, Madanapalle, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. Our latest hospital in Kakinada represents a significant step in our mission to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and precision in eye care for the people of this region. We are offering free Comprehensive Eye checkup to everyone till 31st of August.

In his comments, Dr. James Subrat Kumar Adams, Head - Clinical Services, at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, stated: "Our focus will be on integrating state-of-the-art technology with compassionate care. This new facility stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence in clinical services, ensuring that our patients receive the highest standard of eye care available. This facility will engage in promoting awareness about eye health and preventive measures within the local community. Educational programs, outreach initiatives, and community eye care camps will be organised to ensure that residents are well-informed about the importance of regular eye check-ups and maintaining optimal eye health.”

Dr. K. Srinivasa Rao, Cataract Surgeon and Uvea & Retina Consultant, along with Dr. Mohammed Azhar Chisiti, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Cataract Surgeon, who will lead the Kakinada hospital, said that the new hospital has a dedicated team of experienced doctors and optometrists, besides a competent team comprising opticians, pharmacists, lab technicians, paramedics, counsellors, and patient care executives. Hence, the hospital can offer comprehensive evaluation and treatment of all major vision health problems.