Dr Gowd’s Dental Hospitals Unveils Bespoke Dental Smiles in Hyderabad
Dr Gowd’s Dental Hospitals inaugurated Bespoke Dental Smiles – International Wing in HiTech City, Hyderabad, setting a new standard in cosmetic and implant dentistry.
The state-of-the-art center, led by dental experts including Dr M S Gowd and award-winning specialists Dr Vikas Gowd and Dr Kirti Gowd, offers advanced digital diagnostics, CAD-CAM smile design, and comprehensive treatments in a luxurious setting.
Distinguished guests praised the legacy and innovation driving Hyderabad’s rise as a global dental hub. With cutting-edge technology and personalised care, Bespoke Dental Smiles promises to transform smiles and enhance patient experiences across India.
