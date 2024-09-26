Dr Sudheer Dara and Dr Minal Chandra on Revolutionising Pain Management at Epione

In an exclusive interview, Dr Sudheer Dara, Founder Director, and Dr Minal Chandra, Co-Founder of Epione Pain Management in Hyderabad, share insights about their work, their vision for pain management, and Dr Dara’s political journey with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Q1: Dr Sudheer Dara, you are renowned globally for your efforts in establishing pain medicine in allopathy. Can you tell us about your journey?

Dr Sudheer Dara:

My journey began as an anesthesiologist, where I saw many patients undergo unnecessary surgeries due to a lack of alternative treatments. I made it my mission to establish pain medicine as a recognised specialty in India, which led to the creation of Epione. Over the years, I’ve treated more than 50,000 patients, helping them avoid invasive surgeries like joint replacements and spine surgeries by using regenerative therapies.

Q2: Dr Minal Chandra, as the co-founder of Epione Pain Management, what led you to establish this center?

Dr. Minal Chandra:

Our main objective was to address the lack of advanced, non-surgical pain management options in India. We wanted to create a center that provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for chronic pain patients, something that was missing in our healthcare system. Epione Pain Management was established three years ago to fill this gap, and we have been successful in offering regenerative and holistic therapies that prevent major surgical interventions.

Q3: Dr. Sudheer, you are a pioneer in regenerative therapy. How has this method impacted patient care at Epione?

Dr. Sudheer Dara:

Regenerative therapy has been a game-changer in how we treat chronic pain. By using non-surgical, natural treatments like Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy, we have helped thousands of patients recover without the need for major surgeries. This approach has significantly reduced recovery times and improved the quality of life for our patients. In fact, we have treated more than 10,000 cancer patients suffering from severe pain, providing relief when other treatments failed.

Q4: Epione Pain Management has received numerous accolades. Can you tell us more about the awards and recognition you have received?

Dr. Sudheer Dara:

We’ve been honored to receive several awards for our work. Epione was named the "Best Pain Clinic" in Telangana in 2019-2020. Personally, I’ve received recognition such as the "Service Excellence in Pain Management" award from Times Health Excellence in 2021, and the "India Book of Records" in 2022 for performing the maximum number of PRP therapies. These accolades affirm that we are on the right path in providing world-class pain management care.

Q5: What sets Epione Pain Management apart from other healthcare centers in India?

Dr. Sudheer Dara:

What sets us apart is our focus on non-surgical therapies and a multidisciplinary approach to chronic pain. We integrate advanced regenerative techniques, which involve using the body’s natural healing processes to treat pain without surgery. Our team includes experts from various fields, and we provide personalized care based on each patient’s unique needs.

Q6: Dr. Minal Chandra, what role do you see Epione playing in the future of pain management in India?

Dr. Minal Chandra:

I see Epione as a leader in transforming how pain is managed in India. We aim to continue expanding our services, especially in rural areas where access to advanced medical care is limited. Our goal is to educate both patients and healthcare professionals about non-surgical options for managing chronic pain. By focusing on innovation and patient-centered care, we hope to make a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape.

Q7: Dr. Sudheer, you have also been an academician and trainer, conducting workshops and teaching new pain management techniques. How important is education in your work?

Dr. Sudheer Dara:

Education is a critical part of my mission. Over the years, I’ve trained more than 5,000 doctors in pain management, helping them understand the benefits of non-surgical treatments. I’ve conducted seven hands-on cadaveric workshops where doctors learn the latest techniques in interventional pain management. By training the next generation of pain specialists, we can ensure that more patients receive the best possible care.

Q8: Dr. Dara, you have recently joined politics with the YSR Congress Party. How does your medical background influence your political vision?

Dr. Sudheer Dara:

My experience as a physician has shown me the importance of accessible healthcare. Through my political role with YSRCP, I want to improve healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. Many people in Andhra Pradesh still don’t have access to basic pain management services, let alone advanced treatments. My goal is to make these services widely available and to advocate for healthcare policies that prioritize non-surgical, cost-effective treatments.

Q9: What are your future goals for both Epione and your political career?

Dr. Sudheer Dara:

For Epione, our next step is expanding our services to other cities and towns across India. We are also exploring the integration of telemedicine and AI-driven pain management to reach more patients. Politically, I want to continue working with YSRCP to improve healthcare policies and ensure that every citizen in Andhra Pradesh has access to quality medical care, particularly for chronic pain management. My ultimate goal is to make India a global leader in pain medicine, both in terms of treatment and healthcare education.