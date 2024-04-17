Dubai Food Festival kicks off This Week with Exciting Lineup of Gastronomic Events and Experiences for its Eleventh Edition

The 11th Dubai Food Festival (DFF) promises to tantalise taste buds and please even the pickiest of palettes. Running from Friday 19 April to Sunday 12 May, DFF 2024 promises a delectable showcase of the city’s dynamic dining scene with a citywide lineup of culinary experiences, special menus, events and much more.

During the 23 delectable days of the festival, Dubai's melting pot of cuisines, drawn from the 200+ nationalities that call the city home, will come to life. From fine dining to hidden gems, Emirati concepts to international MICHELIN-starred restaurants, and everything in between, there is something for everyone at DFF 2024. The region's largest culinary celebration will feature an exciting programme of gastronomy events and experiences, celebrating the diverse culinary landscape of Dubai. The festival will also recognise the contributions of chefs, trailblazers, and tastemakers who shape and enhance the city’s culinary scene.

Organised by Dubai’s Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s DFF will feature returning favourites Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen and 10 Dirham Dish as well as the all-new Chef’s Menu and Gault&Millau Culinary Innovators event.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, (DFRE) said: “The 11th edition of Dubai Food Festival will present the finest offerings of Dubai’s gastronomy scene at affordable prices while spotlighting the city’s top culinary talent. With each passing year, we continue to reinforce Dubai's standing as a global gastronomic destination, captivating taste buds and earning admiration worldwide.”

A showcase of the city’s vibrant and diverse culinary scene, festival favourite Dubai Restaurant Week will feature specially curated set menus from more than 60 of Dubai's most popular restaurants at unbeatable prices. Adding to the excitement, the much-loved e& Beach Canteen will run from Friday 19 April to Sunday 5 May on Jumeirah Beach (behind Sunset Mall) offering a diverse array of food experiences, live programming, and events. For those seeking value without compromising on flavour, the highly anticipated 10 Dirham Dish, will run throughout DFF. Hundreds of restaurants across the city will be offering a delicious dish for just AED10, whether it's an old favourite, brand-new creation, or a portion of their signature dish.

Another favourite on the DFF calendar, Foodie Experiences, will offer a carefully curated collection of diverse culinary experiences at different locations across the city featuring Dubai's top food innovators and chefs. Only available during DFF, these exclusive experiences will include masterclasses, Chef's Tables, Chef Collaborations, and more. A new category for this year is the Four Hands Dinner, where visiting international chefs will collaborate with local Dubai chefs to create unforgettable gastronomic delights. With three weekly themes and multiple foodie experiences per week, guests can indulge in a diverse range of culinary delights.

In addition to the specially curated festival programming, restaurants across Dubai will join the culinary celebration with their own special menus, dishes, unique experiences, and promotions. Food enthusiasts can also enjoy outdoor foodie markets, pop-up restaurants, music events, and a variety of engaging culinary experiences, bolstering Dubai’s position as the ultimate destination for food lovers.

Join us in celebrating the rich tapestry of flavours that Dubai has to offer at the 11th Dubai Food Festival. Treat your tastebuds to a feast of epic proportions and immerse yourself in a culinary journey like no other.