Early understanding of Early Years Education

Children are part of the early childhood care and education (ECCE) program from birth until age eight. This term describes the care and instruction of children in the early years, from birth to eight years old, by adults other than family members or in traditional home settings. The importance of this time in a child’s growth and development has long been acknowledged.



Early childhood education is crucial for many reasons.

The brain is incredibly absorbent during the first six years of life. During this time, the building blocks of later traits, including cognition, language, vision, attitude, and aptitude, are formed. A stimulating atmosphere is necessary for a child’s complete potential development. It has come into the spotlight as a significant change in modifications in India’s socioeconomic structure, focusing on making children achievers and providing a stimulating environment for young brains.

Where does ECE stand in relation to neuroscience?

Neuroscience research has illuminated the importance of early childhood education (ECE) and its lasting effects on children’s brain development.

• Nurturing positive routines during this crucial era is important since habit formation is a foundation of brain plasticity.

• Mirror neurons, which are critical for social learning, highlight the importance of interactive encounters in ECE contexts.

• Rich sensory stimulation is crucial for brain development in the early years. It promotes synaptic solid connections, which are vital for cognitive development.

Essentially, neuroscience research highlights the significant role of early childhood education (ECE) in influencing brain architecture during development, calling for individualised approaches to help children reach their full potential during this formative time.

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for Foundational Year in 2022 in India introduces the concept of “Panchkosha Vikas,” which refers to five dimensions or layers of a child’s development: the physical (Annamaya Kosha), the energetic/ life force (Pranamaya Kosha), the mental/socio-emotional (Manomaya Kosha), the intellectual (Language, Mathematics, Science) (Vijnanamaya Kosha), and the spiritual/ethical (Anandamaya Kosha). These dimensions are seen as interconnected and integral to a child’s holistic growth and learning journey in the foundational years of education.

Among the wide variety of India’s educational systems, Early years programs stand out as essential building blocks that will impact the country’s future. The importance of qualified educators in India’s preschool programs now is vital. In the earliest years of a child’s life, these teachers play the role of architect of learning by tenderly, expertly, and sensitively guiding the student. They use research-backed approaches to provide the best possible learning environments for children because of their specific training, which allows them to comprehend the complexities of child development. Teachers with adequate training can assess their students’ unique requirements and modify their lessons accordingly.

Furthermore, qualified educators play a critical role in advancing inclusive practices, guaranteeing that all students have a fair opportunity to succeed. In these safe spaces, kids can flourish because they are appreciated, respected, and encouraged to reach their full potential. In addition to imparting academic knowledge, they create the framework for future success by teaching vital life skills like empathy, communication, and problem-solving.

However, children may not make as much progress when taught by unqualified teachers because they lack a deep understanding of the stages of child development and practical teaching approaches. Improving the quality of early childhood education through investing in comprehensive training programs for educators can set children up for success and learning throughout their lives. Every young graduate who is passionate about formative years and wants to choose the career of being an Early Years Educator has excellent opportunities today. With a year-long Diploma in Early Childhood Education (offline or online) as an investment, they can start their new journey. This is the only profession where side effects benefit their children and family. It is like having a joy to play with little bundles of pleasure and getting paid as well. It is not only about financial empowerment but also about emotional empowerment. The reward is being part of someone else’s journey and building foundational blocks. When it comes to parenting, early childhood educators are there for families every step of the way, offering unwavering support and sound advice. They encourage open communication and parental involvement in their children’s education, strengthening ties between the home and school. These teachers make a huge difference in closing the achievement gap and creating a more equal society by laying the groundwork for a lifetime of learning in young children.

Parents are partners for schools. As the famous saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.” I feel that we as adults need to be compassionate and tolerant and develop Unconditional Positive Regard for each other so that children have a healthy environment for their happy future. Being happy is an art, and we (adults) must teach it daily for the betterment of society today and tomorrow.

When interacting with children, please be natural, honest, and genuine as an adult. Do not react; instead, take a pause and respond thoughtfully.

• Pleasant: Engage with a warm and friendly demeanour to create a comfortable atmosphere for the child.

• Appealing: Use language and activities that capture the child’s interest and imagination.

• Understanding: Take the time to listen attentively and consider the child’s perspective before responding.

• Simple: Communicate in a clear and straightforward manner, avoiding complex, sarcastic or confusing language.

• Empathetic: Show empathy by acknowledging and validating the child’s feelings and experiences.

Essentially, India’s pursuit of social upliftment and teaching excellence hinges on early childhood education. Inspiring the minds of tomorrow by sharing their knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm, qualified educators are agents of good change. Enrol today to be an early childhood educator to increase the happiness index of our society by being emotionally empowered. After all, early childhood education and the worth of qualified instructors are undeniable cornerstones of development and success as India moves forward into a future full of possibilities and obstacles.

(Writer is Founder Director, IPTTA (Integrated Preschool Teachers Training Academy) Counselling Psychologist, Early Childhood Educator & Teachers’ Trainer Storyteller, Puppeteer, Happiness Ambassador-www.iptta.com)