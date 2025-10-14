Easy Kitchen Hacks To Make Your Utensils Sparkle For Diwali 2025

With Diwali 2025 around the corner, households across the country are gearing up to clean every nook and corner. While dusting and organizing the home is essential, the kitchen often requires extra attention, especially when it comes to utensils that have accumulated grease, stains, and dullness over time. Ordinary washing sometimes falls short, but with a few smart, natural kitchen hacks, you can restore your utensils to a near-new shine quickly and safely.

Using common ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, lemon, and salt, you can deep clean your kitchenware without resorting to harsh chemicals. These methods are not only effective but also eco-friendly, gentle on hands, and budget-friendly.

Non-Stick Cookware:

Non-stick pans often retain residue even after washing. A simple solution is to soak the cookware in a mixture of half a litre of water and a quarter cup of vinegar. This loosens any leftover residue, allowing for easier cleaning. For burnt marks, a paste made from water and baking soda can be applied and gently scrubbed to remove stubborn stains.

Silver Utensils:

Silver utensils tend to tarnish over time, losing their natural shine. Boiling water combined with baking soda and small pieces of aluminium can help remove tarnish effectively. Alternatively, applying a small amount of non-gel toothpaste and scrubbing gently restores the silver’s gleam.

Wooden Utensils:

Wooden spatulas and chopping boards require careful cleaning to prevent bacteria and odour buildup. Soaking them in a mixture of baking soda and lemon helps remove unwanted smells, while a vinegar-water solution can sanitize the utensils and remove residual food particles. After cleaning, it is recommended to lightly grease wooden utensils with oil to maintain durability and prevent moisture-related damage.

Stainless Steel Utensils:

Lemon is a natural and powerful cleaner for stainless steel cookware. Its acidity helps eliminate stains and spots effortlessly. For tougher stains, soaking the utensils for ten minutes in a water-vinegar mixture followed by washing with soap and water can bring back their original shine. Boiling water with lemon slices is also effective against grease buildup.

Copper Utensils:

Copper items, commonly used during festive cooking, lose their shine and develop a greenish layer over time. A paste of salt and vinegar can restore their bright finish. If vinegar is unavailable, rubbing lemon with salt achieves similar results.

Aluminium Utensils:

Aluminium cookware, especially used during heavy cooking and deep frying, can develop stubborn grease and stains. Cream of tartar is ideal for removing burnt marks without scratching the surface. Soaking aluminium utensils in hot water with lemon also helps reduce grease and bring back shine.

These simple and effective kitchen hacks make deep cleaning your utensils before Diwali quick and stress-free. By relying on natural ingredients already available at home, you can ensure a sparkling kitchen that is safe, sustainable, and ready for the festive season.