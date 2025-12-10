Apple Reportedly Working on Its Most Affordable MacBook Yet

Apple may be preparing one of its most significant shifts in the Mac lineup in recent years. According to a new report from 9To5Mac, the company is working on an all-new MacBook model expected to launch early next year—one that could become the most affordable Apple laptop in a long time. The possibility of a truly budget-friendly MacBook has sparked widespread excitement, especially among users who have long hoped for a lower-priced gateway into the Mac ecosystem.

For years, Apple has kept a clear distance from the budget laptop segment, even as competitors like Windows PC makers and Chromebook manufacturers continued attracting cost-conscious buyers. But this time, industry chatter feels more substantial. Reports indicate that Apple is positioning this new machine below the MacBook Air, essentially creating a fresh entry point for those who find the current lineup slightly out of reach. If the rumours materialise, Apple could tap into a huge segment of iPhone users who haven’t yet transitioned to the Mac because of pricing.

Early details paint an intriguing picture. The upcoming MacBook is said to feature a 12.9-inch display and may be offered in vibrant colours such as yellow, pink, and blue—design choices that echo the playful spirit of Apple’s colourful iMacs. Surprisingly, the laptop is expected to use an A18 Pro chip, similar to the processors that will power future iPhones. This move would help Apple keep costs low while still delivering performance that’s more than adequate for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, document work, and light productivity.

Price estimates for the device hover between $599 and $699 globally. In markets like India, where Apple products typically carry a higher price tag, the new MacBook could land somewhere between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000. Even at that range, it would sit comfortably below the current MacBook Air lineup, which starts at Rs 99,900 for the latest models, while older versions retail between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000 on online platforms.

The timing also aligns with Apple’s broader strategy. Over the past few years, the company has strengthened the integration between macOS and the iPhone, making cross-device workflows more seamless than ever. With millions of iPhone users still relying on budget Windows laptops, an affordable MacBook could be Apple’s most effective move yet in converting those users into long-term Mac customers.

But affordability isn’t the only major development expected from Apple next year. The company is also reportedly planning a significant redesign of the MacBook Pro toward the end of the year. This next-generation model, powered by the anticipated M6 chip, could introduce the biggest leap in the Pro lineup in years. Rumours hint at a slimmer, lighter design, an OLED display, a notch-free look, and—most notably—touchscreen support, a feature Apple has long avoided. If it arrives, the M6 MacBook Pro would become the first touchscreen Mac in the company’s history.

There’s also speculation that Apple may add built-in cellular connectivity using its in-house C2 modem. Although it’s unclear whether the technology will be ready in time, even the possibility underscores the scale of changes Apple is working toward. Whether or not 5G makes the cut, the arrival of touch support alone signals a major shift in the future of the Mac.