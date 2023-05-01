Live
Elephant tramples man to death in Assam
Human-elephant conflicts are continuing in Assam with wild tuskers creating havoc in two separate incidents in the state that caused the death of a person, officials said on Monday.
In Tamulpur district's Guabari area, a man was trampled to death after being attacked by an elephant near his residence, according to locals. The deceased has been identified as Rajen Pradhan.
A senior police officer of the district said that soon after the locals discovered him being injured in the tusker attack, Pradhan was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.
The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy.
In a separate incident, two wild elephants entered the residential neighbourhood of Lanka in Nagaon district after emerging from the forest area in quest of food, causing mayhem in the neighbourhood.
Residential buildings were demolished by the wild elephants.