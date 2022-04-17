Entrepreneurs hit jackpot in pearls business

Started 25 years back, Ramya Hyderabadi Real Pearls was started by Naganjaneyulu, who desired to sell the best pearls and gain prominence in this industry. Having extreme passion for pearls, he began his business after completing his 10th standard at school.

His wife later joined and supported his business and has been helpful in selling various types of jewellery sets. "We have real pearls of any shape and size. We design all kind of jewellery for various occasions from simple to bridal sets as well," said the owner. The shop also sells one gram gold items, red stones, Cz stones (Cubic Zirconia) and many more items. The owners also make and sell customised jewellery sets based on the occasion.

The store sells natural pearls which come in colours like white, grey and pink as well as coloured pearls which are prepared using dyes. "We tell our customers about the natural pearls we sell as well as the coloured pearls which are dyed artificially. If a customer wants coloured pearls, we mention that we are using dyes to get the desired colour," said the owner. The store has also got different kind of natural pearls in various shaped and un-shaped dimensions and of animal-shaped as well.

The prices at Hyderabadi real pearls, start from Rs 450 and go up till Rs 10,000, wherein the natural pearls can be tested by burning them or by rubbing them continuously. Depending on the quality, size, shape and shine the rat e of the pearls differ. "Based on the order we get, we make the jewellery. If the necessary raw material is available, we make jewellery within one hour and if there is a particular requirement, it might take 2 to 3 days," said the owner.

According to the size and shape of the jewellery set, the prices also differ. "Some people prefer short, some choose long sets. Accordingly we prepare the jewellery sets and the charges also change. Like suppose a short jewellery set costs Rs 450, the longer ones may cost Rs 900," said the owner. The starting range of the pearl sets is Rs 450 and it goes up till Rs 10,000 depending on the shape and size.

The owner collects the pearls from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the pearls are scooped out of the shells and are exported to Hyderabad. Since pearls are not needed there, they are sent directly to Hyderabad after they prepare various types of bracelets, hair clips and other kind of accessories. "After the pearls reach Hyderabad, they are shaped in different sizes and varieties from where we purchase the natural pearls," said the owner.

Dealers help the businesspeople in exporting pearls from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who bring the raw materials. After that jewellery sets are designed as per the customers' wish and will. "Here at Hyderabad, we design and sell the desired type of pearls, through both online and offline means. We are also available on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, by name Hyderabadi Real Pearls," said the owner.

Business is something which has to continue irrespective of what circumstances come. "In the starting anyone who is beginning a business, does face problems but we have to cope up with the issues. Since the Central government is supporting our business, we have been able to run the business successfully," said the owner.

The owner added, "Pearls have to be searched a lot. Presently, many people are not there to search for pearls. Generally if a ship reaches a sea, it takes minimum two months to bring the raw material in tonnes."

Processing of pearls is an ongoing process and there is no gap or any stopping in this process. The task of searching pearls is continuous and as and when one finds out, pearls are imported simultaneously without any break. For example, if the search is for a small-sized pearl set, it may be available after immense searching for the correct shape and size. Hence searching for pearls is a continuous process and needs immense patience.

When Covid broke out, the owner didn't face any losses as the shop is government-based. "We didn't have to pay any money for the shop. Outside shops have to pay a sum of money, but our shop has government support due to which we did not pay any rent for our shop. We did have slight problems at home during the Covid time, but we came out it very soon," said the owner.

After business started the shop regained profits because an exhibition was conducted, which covered the losses incurred by the shop and made the business run at a smooth pace. The owner exerted that many positive feedbacks were recorded by the shop, for selling the best quality pearls in the wide market. "We market our pearls through various social platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and many more channels. "We received many customers from Bangalore and Gujarat also, where almost every day we get an order. We have home delivery option as well, where we call our customers through WhatsApp video call and can select their desired set online," said the owner.

After the payment, the jewellery set is parceled and sent via speed post, which reaches the customers after 2 to 3 days. They even track orders for customers based on the tracking number given by the post office.

When asked about the pearls being sold at other showrooms, the owner said that there is no difference in the pearls the shop sells and the ones available in big showrooms. "The showrooms have to pay rent and they also have sales tax and VAT. Here at our shop, we sell pearls directly without any of the mentioned parameters," said the owner. He added, "At showrooms, extra lighting facilities are arranged to attract people's view, whereas we display pearls in natural lighting, without using any kind of hi-beam lights."

At government-based shops, one cannot use hi-beam lights and everything is displayed in a natural way. He exerted that for people who want to begin a business, should start with a minimum budget initially and gradually progress into a much bigger business. "An approximate amount of Rs 50,000 or so can be spent to start a business and slowly it can be taken to heights after gaining profits. It is not possible to spend at once in lakhs as it is very risky," said the owner.